Football
U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers LIVE: India v/s Vietnam- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE Action from AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers between India and Vietnam.
In a must-win game, the Indian U-20 Women's team will take on Vietnam in their last match of Group F of the 2024 AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers.
The winner of the game will get a ticket to round two of the qualifiers in Uzbekistan.
Vietnam is top of the table due to superior goal difference and they will just need one draw to go through while India will need a win to go through.
Stay tuned for the updates.
Live Updates
- 11 March 2023 12:25 PM GMT
66' Indian midfield looks clueless here.
The Indian midfield is passing very wayward here and they look out of ideas as the Vietnamese players see more possession.
India 1-1 Vietnam
- 11 March 2023 12:17 PM GMT
59' Vietnam is attacking more now.
The Indian team needs to be careful now as the Vietnamese attack is seeing more ball and making more moves in the Indian box. India can't afford a second goal here.
India 1-1 Vietnam
- 11 March 2023 12:08 PM GMT
49' India has came out with attacking intent.
India has started well as they need to win this game. There have been few attacks on the Vietnamese goals but India needs to be more proactive.
India 1-1 Vietnam
- 11 March 2023 11:49 AM GMT
Half Time: India 1-1 Vietnam
Vietnam scores in the dying moments of the first half to make it 1-1.
India has done well in both attack and defense but one casual moment has cost them the lead.
India needs to score one more without any reply to secure their place in second round of the qualifiers.
- 11 March 2023 11:48 AM GMT
Vietnam scores!!!
The Indian defensive wall breaks down finally as the loose ball in the Indian box is slotted by Nhat Lan.