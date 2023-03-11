U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers LIVE: India v/s Vietnam- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

In a must-win game, the Indian U-20 Women's team will take on Vietnam in their last match of Group F of the 2024 AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers.

The winner of the game will get a ticket to round two of the qualifiers in Uzbekistan.

Vietnam is top of the table due to superior goal difference and they will just need one draw to go through while India will need a win to go through.

Stay tuned for the updates.