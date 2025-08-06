Football
U20 AFC Women's Asian Cup: India Vs Indonesia - Live scores & updates
India begins its 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Thailand Qualifiers campaign in Group D against Indonesia.
India kickstarts its 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Thailand Qualifiers campaign in Group D against Indonesia on Wednesday at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon in Myanmar.
India will look to qualify for the U20 Women's Asian Cup, a tournament which is also a qualifier for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup, for the fourth time.
If they do succeed, the squad, led by Swedish head coach Joakim Alexandersson, could well end a 20-year absence from the competition, having last qualified in 2006.
In the 2024 qualifiers, India were eliminated in the first round by the narrowest of margins, on goal difference, by Vietnam. Coincidentally, India met Indonesia in those qualifiers as well, and registered a thumping 6-0 win.
Catch live updates, as it happens:
Live Updates
- 6 Aug 2025 1:46 PM GMT
India 0 - 0 Indonesia a
50' India, much like the way they did in the first half, holding possession.
They're doing well to move the ball around, their passing and work rate has been encouraging.
- 6 Aug 2025 1:41 PM GMT
India 0 - 0 Indonesia
47' The second half is now underway and India press on to break the deadlock.
That said, for them to get on the board, their penetration in the final third will have to be a lot better than it was in the first half.
- 6 Aug 2025 1:22 PM GMT
India 0 - 0 Indonesia | Half-time
No breakthrough at half-time.
India with the bulk of possession, but nothing to show on the scorecard for their efforts.
Indonesia, on the other hand, has been solid in defense.
- 6 Aug 2025 1:09 PM GMT
India 0 - 0 Indonesia
35' Another goalmouth skirmish and Indonesia, yet again, manage to clear the ball, much to India's frustration.
- 6 Aug 2025 1:06 PM GMT
India 0 - 0 Indonesia
30' Indonesia has been compact in defense right and India, despite holding the lion's share of the possession has been unable to breach Indonesia's defensive lines.
- 6 Aug 2025 1:01 PM GMT
India 0 - 0 Indonesia
22' India making plenty of offensive plays, but their actions in the final third have been a let down thus far.
- 6 Aug 2025 12:56 PM GMT
India 0 - 0 Indonesia
18' into the first half and neither team has been able to make that final decisive move in front of goal.
- 6 Aug 2025 12:44 PM GMT
India 0 - 0 Indonesia
13' Indonesia getting multiple players around the ball in defense.
India, meanwhile, looking to breach their opponent's defensive lines.
- 6 Aug 2025 12:42 PM GMT
India 0 - 0 Indonesia
10' India look the more composed of the two sides so far.
They're working both the flanks and passing the ball around rather confidently.
- 6 Aug 2025 12:38 PM GMT
India 0 - 0 Indonesia
7' India has gotten off the blocks real quick.
They're enforcing turnovers and looking to send their forwards into the penalty box with through balls.