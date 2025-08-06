U20 AFC Women's Asian Cup: India Vs Indonesia - Live scores & updates

India kickstarts its 2026 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Thailand Qualifiers campaign in Group D against Indonesia on Wednesday at the Thuwunna Stadium in Yangon in Myanmar.

India will look to qualify for the U20 Women's Asian Cup, a tournament which is also a qualifier for the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup, for the fourth time.

If they do succeed, the squad, led by Swedish head coach Joakim Alexandersson, could well end a 20-year absence from the competition, having last qualified in 2006.

In the 2024 qualifiers, India were eliminated in the first round by the narrowest of margins, on goal difference, by Vietnam. Coincidentally, India met Indonesia in those qualifiers as well, and registered a thumping 6-0 win.

