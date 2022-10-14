Football
U20 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: India v/s Iraq LIVE - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India's clash against Iraq in the AFC U20 Asian Cup qualifiers.
The Indian U20 boys start their AFC Asian Cup qualifiers campaign tonight against Iraq at the Ali Sabah Al-Salem Stadium in Kuwait.
Live Updates
- 14 Oct 2022 1:48 PM GMT
17' - India trying to build from the back
The passing has been the biggest achilles hell for India so far tonight. They keep gifting away the possession before trying to build from the back again.
- 14 Oct 2022 1:42 PM GMT
11' - Yumnam to the rescue
A terrible effort from the Indian goalkeeper Bukhari, who rushes forward to collect the ball but makes a out of it. Thankfully the skipper Bikash Yumnam is just in time to clear the ball to avoid any danger.
- 14 Oct 2022 1:36 PM GMT
5' - Iraq dominating the proceedings
It is still early days, but Iraq are all over India at the moment. They have not only found the net, but are constantly on the charge with the Indians hardly touching the ball.
- 14 Oct 2022 1:33 PM GMT
2' - IRAQ SCORESSSS!
1 minutes 6 seconds on the clock, but Iraq does not care. They have found the net and it is their captain Abdulrazzaq with a long ranger from the right flank. The Indians have no clue what just happened.
IND 0-1 IRQ
- 14 Oct 2022 1:31 PM GMT
1' - India move from right to left
India to go from right to left. Iraq has the possession to start the proceedings.