Indian U-19 Football Squad announced for SAFF Championship

Under-19 football team head coach Shuvendu Panda unveiled the 23-member Indian squad set to participate in the upcoming SAFF U-19 Championship, scheduled to kick off in Kathmandu on September 21.

The team embarked on an exposure-cum-training camp in Saudi Arabia earlier on Friday, and they are slated to journey to the Nepalese capital on September 19.

India finds itself placed in Group B, alongside Bhutan and Bangladesh, while Group A features the host nation Nepal, Maldives, and Pakistan. Following a single round-robin group stage, the top two teams from both groups will advance to the semifinals, leading up to the championship final scheduled for September 30.

Last year, India had the honor of hosting the event in the Under-20 category, emerging as champions by defeating Bangladesh 5-2.

The tournament was previously held in the U-19 category back in 2015 in Nepal, where the host nation clinched victory over India in a penalty shootout after regulation time ended in a 1-1 tie.



Indian squad:

Goalkeepers: Lionel Daryl Rymmei, Divyaj Dhaval Thakkar, and Manjot Singh Parmar.

Defenders: Thomas Kanamoottil Cherian, Jahangir Ahmad Shagoo, Vijay Marandi, A Siba Prasad, Manabir Basumatary, Surajkumar Singh Ngangbam and Ricky Meetei.

Midfielders: Manglentheng Kipgen, Ishaan Shishodia, Arjun Singh Oinam, Yash Chikro, Ebindas Yesudasan, Raja Harijan and Thumsol Tongsin

Forwards: Gwgwmsar Goyary, Sahil Khurshid, Linky Meitei Chabungbam, Kelvin Singh Taorem, Naoba Meitei and Dinesh Singh Soubam