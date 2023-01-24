Football
U-17 friendly LIVE: India v/s Uzbekistan- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
India U-17 men's team face Uzbekistan once again after beating the visitors comfortably in their 2-0 win on 22nd January. Will Bibiano Fernandes' boys impress yet again and scoop up one more victory?
Live Updates
- 24 Jan 2023 3:52 PM GMT
HALF TIME
Despite good chances, neither side scores in the first 45 minutes.
HT: IND 0-0 UZB
- 24 Jan 2023 3:40 PM GMT
38'- LONG SHOT
Ashish tries it from distance but goes just wide.
- 24 Jan 2023 3:29 PM GMT
28'- Uzbekistan gets freekick
The visitors have a brilliant chance to score directly from a freekick from the edge of the box.
- 24 Jan 2023 3:27 PM GMT
25'- Both sides on equal footing
Both the teams are taking turns to attack the other's box and trying to score first, but neither has rattled the net.
- 24 Jan 2023 3:16 PM GMT
14'- Another chance missed for the Uzbeks!
Brilliant play from down the left flank to put a cross in the box as another player went for the volley which just misses the target.
- 24 Jan 2023 3:14 PM GMT
12'- END TO END STUFF!!!
After Sahil making an important save, India had a brilliant chance to counter and take the lead but Uzbek defenders made sure to block the move.
- 24 Jan 2023 3:08 PM GMT
6'- Nervy start from India again
Similar to the last match, the blue shirts seem nervous and unsettled early on the game.
- 24 Jan 2023 3:03 PM GMT
1'- EARLY CHANCE FOR UZBEKISTAN!
The away side almost get an early lead but the Indian backline breathe a sigh of relief as the shot goes wide.