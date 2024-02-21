Football
Turkish Women's Cup: India defeats Estonia 4-3 in opening game- HIGHLIGHTS
Turkish Women's Cup LIVE 2024: The Indian women's team will take on Estonia in the first Turkish Women's Cup 2023 match.
Live Updates
- 21 Feb 2024 10:07 AM GMT
India survived a late comeback from Estonia.
Despite leading India 4-1 after the 85th minute, Estonia pulled two goals back with the Indian team failing to contain the Estonian forwards. India will face Hong Kong on 24th Feb.
- 21 Feb 2024 9:57 AM GMT
FULL TIME: India 4-3 Estonia
India gets better of Estonia 4-3 despite late comeback of Estonia with Manisha Kalyan scoring a brace and Pyari and Indumathi netting one goals each.
- 21 Feb 2024 9:52 AM GMT
89' Another goal for Estonia.
Third goal for Estonia as the Indian backline allow one more free header and the gap is of just one goal now.
- 21 Feb 2024 9:45 AM GMT
80' Manisha Kalyan scores her second goal and makes it 4-1.
It is too easy for India now as they have scored fourth goal now.
- 21 Feb 2024 9:40 AM GMT
77' India scores another goal!
Pyari Xaxa scores a simple goal as Anju Tamang puts the move on the plate for her. India is leading 3-1 now.
- 21 Feb 2024 9:31 AM GMT
61' Indumathi gives India the lead.
A patient build-up play from the Indian team and they go ahead with Indumathi firing into the bottom corner.
- 21 Feb 2024 9:17 AM GMT
53' Some enthralling football from the Indian team.
India has created another two or three chances in the last five minutes but the problem lies in finishing those chances.
India 1-1 Estonia
- 21 Feb 2024 9:09 AM GMT
46' India miss a golden chance in early in second half.
Indian team has a very good chance early in the second half as Pyari makes another good run but the Indian striker failed to finish the chance.
India 1-1 Estonia