"Trust this letter clarifies misunderstandings" — AIFF writes to Kerala Football Association

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has shot a long letter to the Kerala Football Association (KFA) in reply to the latter's letter to the top body questioning why it was being bypassed during the recently organised Santosh Trophy in the state, The Bridge can confirm.

"The AIFF is highly disappointed with your averments suggesting that the AIFF bypassed the Kerala Football Association in organsing the National Football Championships in the State of Kerala," the letter read.

In a strongly-worded letter which The Bridge is in possession of, the AIFF refutes the claims made by KFA president Tom Jose in his letter. The top body for football in the country cites eight different points in the letter emphasising how it never tried to bypass the state body.

The letter states that KFA General Secretary was present as a representative from the federation in the very first meeting held on 26th August 2021. It also mentions that the Kerala Sports Ministry in a letter to the AIFF had requested support and cooperation for the development of football in Kerala.

The AIFF maintains that it had asked the KFA to review the venues shortlisted by the KFA to host the event, besides ensuring that KFA is given several free tickets and passes for their co-operation to host the event.