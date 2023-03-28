Log In
Football

Tri-Nation LIVE: India v/s Kyrgyz Republic- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog

India takes on Kyrgyz Republic in their final match of the Hero Tri-Nation tournament in Imphal, Manipur.

Tri-Nation LIVE: India v/s Kyrgyz Republic- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Anirudh Thapa scored the solitary goal in India's 1-0 win against Myanmar in their Tri-Nation tournament opener. (Source: AIFF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 28 March 2023 1:22 PM GMT

India play their second and final game in the Hero Tri-Nation football tournament against Kyrgyz Republic. The Blue Tigers just need a draw to lift the trophy, but Igor Stimac's men would want to end the competition with a thumping victory.

Live updates here:

Live Updates

2023-03-28 11:30:57
Indian Football Indian Football Team Football 
