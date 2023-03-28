Football
Tri-Nation LIVE: India v/s Kyrgyz Republic- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
India takes on Kyrgyz Republic in their final match of the Hero Tri-Nation tournament in Imphal, Manipur.
India play their second and final game in the Hero Tri-Nation football tournament against Kyrgyz Republic. The Blue Tigers just need a draw to lift the trophy, but Igor Stimac's men would want to end the competition with a thumping victory.
- 28 March 2023 1:22 PM GMT
HALF TIME
India is the happier team with Sandesh Jhingan's strike, but Igor Stimac's men need to be more attacking. On the other hand, Kyrgyz Republic have been kept quiet by the Indian backline throughout the first half.
HT: IND 1-0 KYR
Here are the stats from those 45 minutes:
- 28 March 2023 1:16 PM GMT
40'- Kyrgyz Republic pushing, but Indian defenders solid
The likes of Akash Mishra and Sandesh Jhingan are jumping up to avert the incoming Kyrgyz balls inside their box.
- 28 March 2023 1:08 PM GMT
34'- JHINGAN SCORESSS
Brandon Fernandes' freekick finds an eager Sandesh Jhingan who side-foots it past the Kyrgyz goalie.
IND 1-0 KYR
- 28 March 2023 1:06 PM GMT
30'- So far, no real opportunities for either team
Most of the fight is being played in the middle of the field.
- 28 March 2023 1:01 PM GMT
28'- Pritam Kotal gets a yellow card
The Indian right-back fouls a wriggling Gulzhigit.
- 28 March 2023 12:59 PM GMT
26'- Great tussle between Jhingan and Gulzhigit
Kyrgyz's No. 10 does well to dribble past a couple of Blue shirts but the towering Sandesh Jhingan is present to block his attempt.
- 28 March 2023 12:53 PM GMT
19'- Kyrgyz goalie saves
Goalie Erzhan punches Brandon's effort away which was goal-bound, but very in the centre.
- 28 March 2023 12:51 PM GMT
18'- Freekick in Chhetri's range
Great build up play from India as Anwar Ali is fouled.
But, Brandon to take it.
- 28 March 2023 12:46 PM GMT
13'- Corner for India
Quick freekick from Jeakson to find Chhetri, but a Kyrgyz defender puts it out of play.
- 28 March 2023 12:44 PM GMT
10'- India still finding their feet
Chhangte receives the ball and lays it for Thapa, but the midfielder's cross was too much for Chhetri to chase. India still getting those passes together.