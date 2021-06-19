Football
ISL Transfers Live! June 19th, KBFC appoint Ivan Vukomanovic as the new coach
The summer transfer window is now open, and we bring you all the latest transfer news and rumors in Indian Football.
Catch all the latest transfer news and stories from Indian football, as Kerala Blasters appoint Ivan Vukomanovic as their new head coach and as Jeje Lalpekhlua is linked with Odisha FC.
Live Updates
- 19 Jun 2021 6:54 AM GMT
Kerala Blasters confirm Ivan Vukomanovic as new coach
The Serbian Ivan Vukomanovic will be taking over as the new Manager for Kerala Blaster. Ivan started his career with Serbian powerhouse Standard Liege and then went on to coach Slovan Bratislava, where he won the Slovak Cup in 2017-18.
I am really excited to be part of the KBFC Family. Can’t wait to kick-start things. Let us all work hard together as a team for the upcoming ISL season. Stay Safe Guys. I will meet you all soon! #YennumYellow
- 19 Jun 2021 6:42 AM GMT
Amey Ranawade signs a 2-year extension!
The young full-back from Mumbai has signed a new contract that binds him with Mumbai City F.C. till May 2025.
“Joining Mumbai City last year was one of the best decisions I’ve taken in my career. Over the last year, this club has not only given me the confidence to show what I can do on the pitch but has been like my family, and like any family, they have stood by me in good times and bad. I am extremely proud and delighted that as a Mumbaikar, I will continue to be a part of my home club and this incredible family.”