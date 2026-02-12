Tough draws for both the Indian football teams at the 2026 AFC U17 Asian Cup

India were drawn with Japan, Australia and Lebanon in Group B of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026 in the Final Draw held at the AFC House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Indian Men's U17 team is drawn alongside Uzbekistan, Australia and DPR Korea in Group D of the AFC U17 Men's Asian Cup.

India qualified for the AFC U17 Asian Cup for the 10th time in history after finishing ahead of Iran, Lebanon, Palestine and Chinese Taipei in the qualifiers.

The Blue Colts will begin their campaign against Australia, followed by Uzbekistan and DPR Korea.

Uzbekistan are the defending champion, thus qualifying automatically for the tournament. Australia were knocked out in the group stage of the 2025 edition and qualified for the 2026 tournament after victories over Jordan, Bhutan and the Philippines.

Two-time former champions DPR Korea were semi-finalists in 2025, thus also qualifying automatically for the current edition.

In Group A, hosts Saudi Arabia were drawn alongside Tajikistan, Thailand, and Myanmar. Group B contains Japan, Indonesia, China PR and Qatar. Group C has South Korea, Yemen, Vietnam and the United Arab Emirates.

The top two sides from each group will progress to the quarter-finals and also qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup Qatar 2026.

AFC U17 Asian Cup Final Draw Results

Group A: Saudi Arabia (H), Tajikistan, Thailand, Myanmar

Group B: Japan, Indonesia, China PR, Qatar

Group C: Korea Republic, Yemen, Vietnam, United Arab Emirates

Group D: Uzbekistan, Australia, India, DPR Korea

India Women's U17 Teams target Knockout Stage

Having qualified for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup for the first time in 21 years after defeating Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan, the Young Tigresses will begin their campaign against Australia, followed by Japan and Lebanon.

The tournament will take place from May 1 to 17.

Japan were runners-up in 2024, thus qualifying automatically for the tournament. They are four-time champions of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup and also FIFA U17 Women's World Cup champions in 2014 and runners-up in 2010 and 2016.

Australia were knocked out in the group stage of the 2024 edition and qualified for the 2026 tournament after victories over Singapore and Northern Mariana Islands.

On the other hand, Lebanon will make their debut, having made it to its maiden tournament with wins over Kuwait and Iran.

In Group A, hosts China PR were drawn alongside Thailand, Vietnam and Myanmar. Group C contains DPR Korea, Korea Republic, Philippines and Chinese Taipei.

The AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026 will be hosted in the city of Suzhou at the Suzhou Sports Centre Stadium and the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre.

The top two sides from each group, along with the two best third-placed teams, will progress to the quarter-finals. The four semi-finalists will qualify for the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup Morocco 2026, where DPR Korea are the current holder.

AFC U17 WOMEN'S ASIAN CUP FINAL DRAW RESULTS

Group A: China PR (H), Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar

Group B: Japan, Australia, India, Lebanon

Group C: DPR Korea, Korea Republic, Philippines, Chinese Taipei