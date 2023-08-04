Top rivalries to watch out for in Durand Cup 2023

The Durand Cup, one of the oldest football tournaments in the world, holds a special place in the hearts of Indian football fans.

As the 132nd edition of the tournament kicked off on Thursday, football enthusiasts hope to see some high-octane clashes and intense rivalries.

Here are some rivalries to watch out for in the Durand Cup 2023:

Kolkata Derby - Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal

The Kolkata derby, also known as the "Boro Match" or "Big Match," is undoubtedly one of the most intense and historic rivalries in Indian football. Its roots can be traced back almost a century, and it remains a highly anticipated fixture in every tournament.

The rivalry between the two giants, Mohun Bagan and East Bengal, goes beyond the football pitch and is deeply ingrained in the cultural fabric of Kolkata.

The first official derby (then Calcutta derby) took place on August 8, 1921, with the match ending in a 0-0 draw in the Cooch Behar Cup. But Mohun Bagan won the replayed semifinal on August 10 by defeating East Bengal 3–0.

The first derby on the soil of Kolkata in the Calcutta First Division League was played on May 28, 1925, with East Bengal FC emerging victorious with a 1-0 scoreline. Over the years, these two teams have faced each other in 389 games, with East Bengal securing 137 wins and Mohun Bagan 127 wins.

Both clubs also share the record of winning the most number of Durand Cup trophies, with 16 each.

A match between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal is a must-watch for any football aficionado, the first Kolkata derby of this season will be played on August 12.

Southern Derby - Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC

Though it is a relatively new rivalry in Indian football, the matches between Kerala Blasters FC and Bengaluru FC have quickly gained traction and become one of the fiercest contests. The rivalry sparked when Bengaluru FC entered the Indian Super League (ISL) in the 2017-18 season.

Despite a brief history, the games between these two southern powerhouses have been characterised by hostile atmospheres and close encounters.



In their 13 meetings so far, Bengaluru FC have secured eight victories, while Kerala Blasters FC managed three wins. One of the memorable incidents in recent time was a playoff game in the ISL, which ended on a sour note as the Kerala Blasters walked off the pitch, citing a refereeing error.

Kerala Derby - KBFC vs Gokulam Kerala

As the Indian football landscape expands, new regional rivalries are also emerging. The first-ever Kerala derby between Kerala Blasters and Gokulam Kerala promises to be an exciting encounter.

Both clubs represent the football-crazy state of Kerala and compete in top-tier and second-tier leagues, respectively.

The anticipation for this derby has been intensified by the heated exchanges on social media between the fans of both clubs.

The match holds significant importance for the footballing culture in Kerala, as it could reignite the passion and enthusiasm for the sport in the state.

Bangladesh Army vs Kolkata Clubs

While not a traditional rivalry, matches involving the Kolkata clubs and teams from Bangladesh's army hold historical and political significance.

The partition of India in 1947 divided the Bengal region into West Bengal and East Pakistan, which later became Bangladesh. The political context adds an extra layer of importance to games involving the Kolkata clubs and teams from Bangladesh.

With Bangladesh having been a part of British India, the sporting encounters between these sides go beyond football and carry historical connotations. Matches featuring Kolkata clubs against Bangladesh Army teams are sure to evoke interest among fans from both sides of the border.