Durand Cup 2025: Indian Liston Colaco joint second in top goalscorers list

The 134th edition of the Durand Cup 2025 - Asia’s oldest football competition was packed with goals, drama, and individual brilliance.

Held from July 23 to August 23, the tournament featured 24 teams and culminated with NorthEast United FC’s 6-1 triumph over Diamond Harbour FC in the final.

Among the many storylines, the Golden Boot race stood out, showcasing elite finishing and breakout performances. Here’s a look at the Top 5 Goalscorers of the Durand Cup 2025.

1. Alaaeddine Ajaraie – 8 Goals in 6 Matches





The undisputed star of Durand Cup 2025, Alaaeddine Ajaraie, lit up the competition with eight goals in six matches.

He was clinical, versatile, and decisive for NorthEast United, driving them to back-to-back titles.

His standout moment came in the group stage, when he scored all three goals in a 3-1 win over Malaysian Armed Forces. Ajaraie’s brilliance earned him both the Golden Boot (top scorer) and the Golden Ball (best player).

His finishing instincts and leadership up front made him the biggest difference-maker of the tournament, and many fans already see him as one of the best foreign strikers to grace the Durand Cup.

2. Liston Colaco – 5 Goals in 4 Matches





One of India’s brightest footballing talents, Liston Colaco, reminded fans of his attacking flair at the Durand Cup 2025.

In just four matches, he found the net five times, finishing joint-second in the scoring charts.

His blistering pace, sharp dribbling, and finishing instincts kept Mohun Bagan SG in contention till the knockout stage.

Colaco’s ability to score from distance and create chances on his own added extra excitement, proving why he remains a vital figure for both club and country. His strike rate of more than a goal per game was among the best in the competition.

3. Luka Majcen – 5 Goals in 6 Matches





Slovenian striker Luka Majcen was the heartbeat of Diamond Harbour’s fairytale run to the final.

With five goals in six matches, Majcen combined power and experience to torment defences. Although his team couldn’t match NorthEast United in the final, his consistent scoring played a vital role in getting Diamond Harbour to their first-ever Durand Cup final.

At 35, Majcen continues to defy age, proving that his sharp movement and eye for goal can still decide big matches. His partnership with Clayton gave Diamond Harbour a lethal attacking edge.

4. Clayton Silva – 4 Goals in 3 Matches





Brazilian forward Clayton Silva was a revelation for Diamond Harbour. In just three matches, he scored four goals, including an unforgettable four-goal haul against BSF in an 8-1 group-stage victory.

His clinical finishing and link-up play with Majcen gave Diamond Harbour one of the tournament’s most dangerous attacking duos.

Despite limited appearances, Clayton left a lasting impact, showing that he can be a game-changer whenever given the opportunity.

His explosive performance against BSF was one of the standout individual displays of the tournament.

5. Everbrightson Sana Mylliempdah – 4 Goals in 5 Matches





Rising star Everbrightson Sana Mylliempdah was Shillong Lajong’s standout performer, scoring four goals in five matches.

At just 22, he showed composure beyond his years, quickly becoming one of the tournament’s top Indian performers.

His ability to find spaces and convert chances made him one of the most exciting young forwards to watch.

Sana’s performances also underline the growing strength of football from the North-East, as he joined Ajaraie in flying the flag for the region. He is now being tipped as a future regular for the Indian national side.

Quick stats recap – Durand Cup 2025 top scorers

Rank Player Country Team Goals Matches 1 Alaaeddine Ajaraie Morocco NorthEast United FC 8 6 2 Liston Colaco India Mohun Bagan SG 5 4 3 Luka Majcen Slovenia Diamond Harbour FC 5 6 4 Clayton Silva Brazil Diamond Harbour FC 4 3 5 Everbrightson Sana Mylliempdah India Shillong Lajong FC 4 5



Previous Durand Cup golden boot winners





2024: Noah Sadaoui (Morocco, Kerala Blasters) – 6 goals

2023: David Lalhlansanga (India, Mohammedan Sporting) & Noah Sadaoui (Morocco, FC Goa) – joint winners - 6 goals

2022: Lallianzuala Chhangte (India, Mumbai City FC) – 7 goals

2021: Marcus Joseph (Trinidad & Tobago, Mohammedan Sporting) – 5 goals

2019: Marcus Joseph (Trinidad & Tobago, Gokulam Kerala) – 11 goals

Ajaraie’s tally of eight goals at Durand Cup 2025 is the highest since 2019, marking him out as one of the most dominant foreign strikers in Durand Cup history.