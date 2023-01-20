Thomas Dennerby calls 30 players for the Women's National camp in Chennai

Indian Senior Women's Team Head Coach Thomas Dennerby has called 30 players for the training camp to be held in Chennai from January 23, 2023.

India have been drawn alongside Kyrgyz Republic and Turkmenistan in Group G of the Women's Olympic Football Tournament 2024 Asian Qualifiers Round 1 to be played in a one-round league format in a centralised venue from April 3 to 11, 2023.



Two of the footballers called for the camp, winger Manisha and midfielder Soumya Guguloth are currently training with their clubs in Europe and will join the camp later.



The squad:



Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Sowmiya Narayanasamy, Maibam Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda and Elangbam Panthoi Chanu.



Defenders: Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Kritina Devi Thounaojam, Michel Margaret Castanha, Dalima Chhibber, Manisa Panna, Juli Kishan and Jabamani Tudu.



Midfielders: Priyangka Devi, Anju Tamang, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sangita Basfore, Dangmei Grace, Soumya Guguloth, Asem Roja Devi, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Karthika Angamuthu and Kashmina.



Forwards: Manisha, Renu, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Sandhiya Ranganathan and Ngangom Bala Devi.

(This is an article by AIFF Media Team)