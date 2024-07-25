The Durand Cup: An ode to India’s rich footballing history

"I was discovered in this tournament when I was playing for a Delhi club.”

The player in question is Sunil Chhetri and the tournament that he was referring to was the Durand Cup.

When addressing a gathering at the Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier this month, I couldn’t help but take note of the former Indian skipper reminiscing about the role of the tournament in shaping his career.

"Durand Cup is the springboard of many talented players in this country," he said.

“This is not just a tournament. There is a lot of tradition and history of Indian football associated with it."

And when Mohun Bagan SG and Downtown Heroes FC kick off The Durand Cup on the 27th at Kolkata’s Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, a slice of history will unfold yet again.

Now in its 133rd season, the prestigious competition is the oldest in Asia and the fifth oldest in the world.

Military roots

The tournament owes its roots to Sir Henry Mortimer Durand, who started the tournament in 1888 in Shimla while recovering from an injury. Sir Henry, who was well aware of the role of sports in bettering the health of individuals, decided to launch a football tournament to encourage more people to start playing the sport.

Started as a recreational activity for the British troops, six British regiments and two Scottish regiments took part in the inaugural edition of the Durand Cup held in Shimla, the then summer capital of the British Raj.

Conducted at an altitude of 1800m in Dagshai, one of India’s most picturesque locations, the Durand Cup was celebrated for its grandeur.

Two Scottish regiments went on to reach the finals of the game where Royal Scots Fusiliers beat the Highland Light Infantry 2–1 to clinch the inaugural edition.

Despite being restricted to the army at the beginning, the tournament later opened its doors to other clubs. And I am glad that this happened and it paved a way for the masses in the country to harbour some sort of footballing ambition.

Mohun Bagan became the first civilian team to participate in the tournament back in 1925. Years later, Mohammedan Sporting ended the 50-year monopoly of the British regiments by becoming the first civilian team to win the tournament in 1940 beating the Royal Warwickshire Regiment 2-1 in the finals.

With every edition, the tournament and the sport itself caught the attention of the locals. Gradually, the Durand Cup became central to a footballing culture that was gradually taking form in pre-independent India.

Post-independence evolution

Post 1947, there were several attempts to move the tournament to Pakistan. Resistance, however, came in the form of the then defence secretary HM Patel, who ensured the continuity of the sport in India.

Since then, the Durand Cup has been organised by the Durand Football Tournament Society, a registered society in Delhi.

Hyderabad City Police defeated Mohun Bagan FC 1-0 in the finals to win the first edition of the tournament after independence. For the next 10 years, the tournament was dominated by Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, Madras Regimental Centre and the Hyderabad City Police.

The baton then passed on to teams from Kolkata, who experienced significant success thereafter.

From 1968 to 1988 almost every final had at least one Kolkata team. Mohun Bagan is the most decorated team in the tournament with 17 titles to their name. And they have even won it on two occasions for three consecutive years - the first coming between 1964 and 1966 and then between 1984 and 1986.

East Bengal is not too far behind and has 16 titles of their own, winning it three times in a row once between 1989 and 1991.

What makes the Durand Cup even more special is that the winner is awarded with not just one trophy but three.

While the Durand Cup and Shimla trophies are ‘rolling trophies’ that are passed on to a new winner each year, the winners get to keep the Presidents Cup.

For several decades, the Indian Army kept the tournament alive. However, with the advent of the I- League and the ISL, the popularity of the Durand Cup has witnessed a gradual decline.

Now, in a bid to restore its relevance, it is mandatory for every ISL club to participate in the tournament. This, I think, is vital to keep the tournament alive.

Additionally, select clubs from the I-League and state clubs participate as well. Also, in addition to the armed forces teams from India, squads from Bangladesh, and Nepal are invited as well to lend it an international flavour.

A breeding ground for talent

For football enthusiasts, the Durand Cup is a lot more than just a football tournament.

For the fan in me, the tournament is a pilgrimage of sorts that takes me to very source of Indian football every year. Also, it is a trip down memory lane for the multitude of fans that have been following the tournament for decades.

For me, watching these matches live from the stands, is the best way to experience the tournament. Amidst passionate crowds and their endless chants, the atmosphere turns electric and the Durand Cup, in its raw form, comes alive.

Over the years, the Durand Cup has been the birthplace of many legends and today, the tournament continues to play a vital role in the development of young talents.

This tournament marks the beginning of the Indian football calendar. With the ISL just around the corner, clubs, looking to find the perfect players for their system, use the Durand Cup to experiment.

Also, the tournament offers a platform for the young guns to showcase their talents. And while the youngsters toil to get noticed, the established players use the Durand Cup to fine-tune their regime for the upcoming season.

While the ISL is now the marquee event in Indian Football, the Durand Cup continues to hold fort. It is an ode to India’s rich footballing history and a shining example of India’s undying love for the game.

While countries like England leave no stone unturned in celebrating the rich history of the 153-year-old FA Cup, the Durand Cup often goes unnoticed in India.

As a fervent football fan, I harbour a deep-seated desire to witness the Durand Cup reclaim its former glory. With dedicated efforts from all the stakeholders involved, I am hopeful that the Durand Cup will once again reclaim its rightful place at the helm of domestic football in India.