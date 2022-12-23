AFC announces Thailand as host of the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023

Following the withdrawal of the Bahrain Football Association from hosting the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2023, the AFC Competitions Committee approved the proposal to award the hosting rights of the age group competition to the Football Association of Thailand.

The 2020 edition, which was supposed to be held in Bahrain, was unfortunately cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This time, the same country was supposed to get a chance to host in 2023 but with Baharain pulling out now, Thailand will host the tournament.

Earlier in October, the Indian team confirmed their berth at the 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup for the third time consecutively.

During their qualification round, India doled out convincing defeats to the likes of Maldives, Kuwait, and Myanmar. However, their mettle was tested when table toppers Saudi Arabia faced them.



Despite a spirited effort, the Blues fell to a 2-1 defeat against the Saudis. Nonetheless, Fernandes' men were one of the best 2nd placed teams and were able to book their place in the finals of the tournament.

Among other changes, In view of the possibility that the AFC Champions League 2022 would only be completed after the FIFA Club World Cup 2022, the Competitions Committee agreed to nominate Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal SFC, the reigning Asian club champions as the AFC's representative for the upcoming edition of the world club showpiece.