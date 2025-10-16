ISL: Ten clubs question AIFF on concerns over the delayed tender process

Ten ISL clubs challenge AIFF over the delayed tender process, raising concerns about logistical and operational uncertainties for the upcoming season.

On Thursday, these ten ISL clubs—Chennaiyin FC, Punjab FC, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Hyderabad FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Northeast United FC, Odisha FC, Jamshedpur FC, and Mumbai City FC—emailed the AIFF, questioning the delay in the tender process, which was expected to be finalised by September 15.

"Following the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, and the subsequent joint submission made by the AIFF and FSDL, it was clearly stated that an open and transparent tender process would be initiated and completed by 15th October 2025 to appoint a new commercial partner for the league." ISL clubs wrote this in a letter to the president and the Executive Committee members of AIFF.

The AIFF had planned to kick off the 2025-26 season with the Super Cup, followed by the ISL later in the year. However, due to uncertainty surrounding the league, clubs are hesitant to begin preparations for the Super Cup.

They mentioned their concerns in the letter:

While the Super Cup has since been organised and clubs have agreed to participate in good faith, activating teams at this stage has already involved significant logistical and contractual implications - from assembling squads, securing venues, and confirming operational commitments to re-engaging staff and vendors.

These decisions have been made trusting that the AIFF would act in accordance with its submission to the Supreme Court and bring clarity to the league's immediate future.

However, as of today, there has been no tender document released, no communication on the next steps, and no transparency on where the process currently stands.

It is very evident that we are yet to even begin the process, let alone complete it. The lack of communication from the AIFF has been deeply disappointing, and the silence surrounding this matter has caused further erosion of confidence among clubs and other stakeholders.

The uncertainty has made financial planning, sponsorship discussions, and player commitments nearly impossible to sustain. Moreover, the current situation represents a breach of trust - one that risks undoing the collective progress made in professionalising Indian football over the past decade.

Clubs requested AIFF to urgently rectify these concerns

The status of the tender process and when it will be released.

The proposed timeline for completing the selection process.

"It is deeply disappointing that such a letter has had to be written once again. The continued lack of clarity leaves all stakeholders with no choice but to seek accountability and transparency in the governance of the sport." Clubs expressed their disappointment with no transparency.