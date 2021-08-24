Tanzania's female president slammed on social media for calling women footballers "flat-chested"

Tanzania's female President Samia Suluhu Hassan has drawn major flak for her remarks about the country's women footballers having "flat chests". She has also suggested that the footballers would not be attractive candidates for marriage.



The president made such comments on Sunday at a ceremony to celebrate the victory of a national men's team in a regional football championship. Ironically, in the same ceremony, Hassan also desired for better funding for women's sports. "For those who have flat chests, you might think they are men and not women," she said at Sunday's event.





"And if you look at their faces you might wonder... because if you want to marry, you want someone who is attractive, a lady who has the qualities that you want."

She added that for the women footballers "those qualities have disappeared".

Hassan took the office of President in March 2021 following the sudden death of her predecessor John Magafuli. She is the current serving female head of state in Africa alongside Ethiopia's President Sahle-Work Zewde, whose role is mainly ceremonial.



"Today they are making us proud as a nation when they bring trophies to the country but if you look at their lives in the future, when the legs are tired from playing, when they don't have the health to play, what life will they be living?" she said.



"The life of marriage is like a dream to them. Because even if one of you here takes them home as your wife, your mother will ask if they are a woman or a fellow man."

Her comments didn't go well with social media users. Users derided her after the video where she is speaking about women footballers went viral.