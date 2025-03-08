Tamil Nadu gets its own Grassroots Football League as Coastal League kicks off

Football in Thoothoor, a coastal town in Tamil Nadu, received a major boost as the Coastal League officially kicked off on March 8, 2025, offering young players a structured platform to develop their game.

Initiated under the Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) grassroots football program, the league will see 14 teams competing across four age categories — U7, U9, U11, and U13.

The launch of the league aims to nurture talent in one of India’s most passionate footballing belts while giving aspiring players consistent match exposure. With a well-defined competitive format, the league is expected to unearth raw talent from the region and lay the groundwork for their long-term development.

India international and Thoothoor native Michael Soosairaj, who has represented India at the highest level, applauded the initiative and highlighted how impactful such opportunities can be for young kids.

“It’s great to see a structured league finally coming to our region through the RFYC Coastal League. Growing up, we didn’t have such competitions, and I know how beneficial it will be for these kids. I hope they make the most of it, enjoy their game, and dream big,” he said.

League Format and Structure

The Coastal League will be played at St. Jude’s College Ground, Thoothoor, featuring a league-cum-knockout format. Each team will play 13 league-stage matches, ensuring maximum match exposure for young footballers. Following the league stage, teams will be split into two groups based on their standings:

Top 7 teams will contest for the League Cup.

Bottom 7 teams will compete for the Emerging Cup.

The tournament will then progress to semi-finals and finals, ensuring every team gets significant game time and competitive exposure. This format is designed to ensure equal opportunities for all participants, regardless of their position in the standings.