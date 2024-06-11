Football
Tahsin Jamshid becomes first Indian-origin player to get selected for Qatar football team
Indian-origin Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid became the first-ever Indian-origin player to be selected for the Qatar national football team.
The Seventeen-year-old was selected in the 29-member Qatar squad that will play India on June 11 in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Tahsin's father, Jamshid, hails from Thalassery in Kerala while his mother, Shaima, is from Valapattanam in Kannur district. However, Tahsin was born in Qatar when his parents moved to the country in search of better opportunities.
He is training at Qatar's Aspire Football Academy and his dribbling skills have been highly praised. He took football under the guidance of his father who was an ex-Calicut University player.
He has already featured in the Qatar Stars League and made his debut for Al Duhail in March against Al Rayyan.
Along with Nabeel Irfan, Tahsin is one of the two South Asian-origin players who have made it to the Qatar national squad for the World Cup qualifiers. Tahsin was part of the Qatar U-17 team that faced the Indian youth team during their junior national team’s exposure tour in 2023.
Currently, Tahsin is an Indian passport holder but he has been using a temporary Qatari passport which is required for participating in Qatar's sports leagues.
It is expected that he will be granted permanent citizenship of Qatar and will have to surrender his Indian passport.