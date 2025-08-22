ISL: Supreme Court orders AIFF and FSDL to negotiate MRA

The Supreme Court of India has directed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to collaborate and devise a solution for the contentious Master Rights Agreement (MRA) by August 28, 2025.

The directive, issued by Justices Sri Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi, comes as a ray of hope amid growing uncertainty surrounding the 2025-26 Indian Super League (ISL) season, which has been placed on hold due to the ongoing dispute.

The MRA, a 15-year agreement signed in 2010, governs the commercial and operational rights of the ISL, India’s premier football league, managed by FSDL, the commercial partner of AIFF.

With the current MRA set to expire on December 8, 2025, midway through the typical September-to-April season, the lack of a renewal plan had left clubs, players, and fans in limbo. Earlier this month, a few clubs suspended operations and halted salary payments, citing the unresolved contractual ambiguity.

Justice Sri Narasimha and Justice Joymalya Bagchi also informed that the judgment on the AIFF Constitution case is ready. However, they are considering the provisions of the proposed National Sports Bill before pronouncing it.

More to follow....