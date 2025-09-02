Supreme Court directs AIFF to ensure smooth 2025–26 season, orders transparent ISL rights process

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and its commercial partner Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to prioritise the smooth conduct of the 2025–26 domestic season, including the Indian Super League, Super Cup, and other national competitions.

Hearing petitions filed by advocate Rahul Mehra and others on AIFF’s governance, the bench of Justices Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi recorded a consensual resolution between AIFF and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) that guarantees continuity for Indian football’s competitive calendar. Both sides assured the Court of close collaboration to avoid disruption.

The Court ordered AIFF to issue an open tender for selecting its commercial partner for the ISL.

To safeguard transparency and global best practices, it appointed former Supreme Court judge Justice L. Nageswara Rao to oversee the process.

He will be empowered to engage professionals to assist him. The tender must be concluded by October 15, 2025, providing certainty to clubs, broadcasters, and sponsors.

FSDL agreed to waive its contractual rights of first negotiation and matching under the 2010 Master Rights Agreement, and issued a no-objection certificate for AIFF to proceed with an open tender. It also confirmed that quarterly rights payments of ₹12.5 crore have been made, with the final tranche available in advance if required.

On the governance front, the Court noted that the draft AIFF constitution is broadly aligned with the National Sports Governance Act, 2025, which is yet to be notified. Senior counsels Menaka Guruswamy and Raghenth Basant, along with Rahul Mehra, raised concerns over ensuring autonomy. The Court said these submissions will be considered before it pronounces its final judgment on the constitution.

Importantly, despite requests from some parties for early elections, the Court refrained from directing AIFF to expedite the electoral process. Observers say this avoided the risk of a FIFA ban, since premature judicial intervention in election timelines could be construed as third-party interference.

The Court described the collaborative framework between AIFF and FSDL as "We have no hesitation in recording that FSDL’s collaborative effort is a significant step in the evolution of Indian football. This shared commitment will go a long way in institutionalising domestic, national, and international events."

Key Points from the Supreme Court Order:

2025–26 season to start on time: AIFF directed to commence with the Super Cup or another domestic event before the ISL.

Transparent ISL tender: Justice L. Nageswara Rao appointed to oversee selection of a new commercial partner; process to conclude by October 15, 2025.

FSDL concessions: Waived contractual rights of first negotiation/matching and issued NOC for tender; confirmed payment of rights fees.

Constitution and governance: Draft AIFF constitution found largely in line with the National Sports Governance Act, 2025; concerns about autonomy to be reviewed.

No early elections: The Supreme Court did not advance election timelines, shielding AIFF from possible FIFA sanctions.