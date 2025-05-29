Super League Kerala partners with the German Football Association

Super League Kerala (SLK) entered into a strategic collaboration with the German Football Association (DFB) on May 27th in Munich, Germany. The agreement is poised to transform the footballing landscape in Kerala by drawing from Germany’s globally respected football infrastructure, renowned for its consistent production of elite players and its systematic approach to the sport.

This collaboration outlines a shared vision for football development through technical cooperation, talent exchange, and knowledge sharing. It aims to provide SLK players with access to high-quality training environments in Germany, while opening opportunities for experienced German professionals to participate in the SLK framework.

Mr. Mathew Joseph (Director & CEO) and Mr. Firoz Meeran (Managing Director) represented SLK at the signing. Signing on behalf of DFB GmbH & Co. KG were Mr. Kay Dammholz (Director, Media Rights) and Mr. Philipp Mergenthaler (Head of 3. Liga & Futsal-Bundesliga).

Also present at the signing was Mr. Kaushik Moulik, Advisor to DFB, whose guidance was instrumental in facilitating the collaboration.

Shri Shatrughna Sinha, Consul General of India in Munich, graced the event, which was attended by Mr. Dietmar Beiersdorfer (CEO, FC Ingolstadt), senior officials from TSG Hoffenheim, and the India Football Centre in Gmunden, Austria. The signing took place amidst a large gathering of the Indian diaspora in Germany, reflecting growing global interest in the evolution of football in Kerala.

This milestone marks a bold step in SLK’s journey to elevate Indian football to international standards, blending Kerala’s footballing passion with German expertise.