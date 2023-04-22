Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Super Cup 2023: Odisha FC reaches final - HIGHLIGHTS
Follow us for all the LIVE action from semi-final clash between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC of Hero Super Cup 2023.
Super Cup 2023 LIVE: Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC take on each other in the second semi-final of Hero Super Cup and both the teams will look to book the final berth against Bengaluru FC.
Live Updates
2023-04-22 12:39:44
- 22 April 2023 3:16 PM GMT
85' Diego Maurico seals it!
The number 9 controls the ball, dribbles around a bit, and then strikes cleanly in the left bottom corner.
OFC 3-1 NEUFC
- 22 April 2023 3:05 PM GMT
74' Nandha is toying with the defence of NEUFC.
Nandha wants a hattrick as he is playing around with the defence of NEUFC.
OFC 2-1 NEUFC
- 22 April 2023 2:58 PM GMT
68' Odisha is taking the driver seat now.
Brilliant again from Nandha Kumar as he drives into the box but his shot is blocked.
NEUFC 1-1 OFC
- 22 April 2023 2:53 PM GMT
64' It is Nandha Kumar again!
Nandha plays the ball from the left flank and then goes in the box to strike the loose ball in the top of the net.
NEUFC 2-1 OFC
