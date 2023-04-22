Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Super Cup 2023: Odisha FC reaches final - HIGHLIGHTS

Follow us for all the LIVE action from semi-final clash between Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC of Hero Super Cup 2023.

Super Cup 2023: Odisha FC reaches final - HIGHLIGHTS
X

NorthEast United FC (Source: Twitter/NEUFC)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 22 April 2023 3:51 PM GMT

Super Cup 2023 LIVE: Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC take on each other in the second semi-final of Hero Super Cup and both the teams will look to book the final berth against Bengaluru FC.

Stay tuned of updates.

Live Updates

2023-04-22 12:39:44
>Load More
Football Indian Football Hero Super Cup Odisha FC Northeast United FC 
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X