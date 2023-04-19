Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Super Cup 2023 LIVE: Mumbai City, Chennaiyin FC knocked out- HIGHLIGHTS
Mumbai FC takes on Chennaiyin FC in order to secure a spot in semis of Hero Super Cup 2023.
Super Cup 2023 LIVE: Mumbai City FC and Chennaiyin FC take on each other in a bid to win group D of Hero Super Cup 2023 with three teams in contention at the moment.
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-04-19 14:16:47
- 19 April 2023 5:03 PM GMT
Thank you for joining in!
In a crazy final match day, NorthEast United FC has made their way to semis of Hero Super Cup 2023 thanks to a Jordan Wilmar masterclass.
- 19 April 2023 4:34 PM GMT
73' Skipper Rahul Bheke makes a crucial block.
Duker has the chance to send the ball across the goal but skipper Rahul Bheke is at the right place to make the block leaving Thomas Bradaric frustrated.
MCFC 1-0 CFC
