Football
Super Cup 2023 LIVE: Jamshedpur FC v/s ATK Mohun Bagan - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2023 Super Cup clash between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.
The two ISL outfits - Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan FC, go head to head at the 2023 Super Cup today in Kozhikode.
Live Updates
- 14 April 2023 4:34 PM GMT
77' - Kiyan comes in
Kiyan Nassiri comes in for ATKMB in place of Glan Martins.
- 14 April 2023 4:33 PM GMT
76' - Drinks Break
The second drinks break of the contest and with just over 14 minutes remaining, ATKMB have a mountain to climb. For now, Jamshedpur FC look very comfortable.
- 14 April 2023 4:27 PM GMT
70' - Len comes in for ATKMB
ATKMB bring in Len Kuki in place of Boris Singh.
- 14 April 2023 4:26 PM GMT
67' - Petratos' freekick goes wide
A freekick from a dangerous position for ATKMB. Petratos steps up to take it, but the shot is way off target. That kick had all the power in the world, but the placement went completely awry. JFC goalie Rehneesh does not even have to move from his position.
- 14 April 2023 4:23 PM GMT
66' - Boris, Eli Sabia, Rafael get yellow
A double yellow card now for JFC as Boris Singh and Eli Sabia are both booked. An ATK player is also booked, and it is the assist provider Rafael.
- 14 April 2023 4:18 PM GMT
59' - Yellow card, Renthlei
JFC's Renthlei has been shown a yellow card.
- 14 April 2023 4:11 PM GMT
54' - Good defence from JFC
A freekick for ATKMB, but the communication between the JFC defenders is excellent as they clear it away without breaking a sweat.
- 14 April 2023 4:02 PM GMT
46' - BACK LIVE
We are back live for the second half. ATKMB to start the proceedings.
- 14 April 2023 3:50 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
End of the first half dominated by Jamshedpur FC. ATK Mohun Bagan enjoyed a whopping 62% of the possession in the first 45 minutes, but so good were the JFC defenders that the ISL winners never really looked like even posing a threat to their opponents.
JFC 2-0 ATKMB
- 14 April 2023 3:44 PM GMT
42' - Jamshedpur double their lead
A counter attack from the left flank by Jamshedpur FC and they score again. Ritwik with the run and a cross inside the box, and all Boris Singh has to do is tap it in.
Brace for Boris in the evening as JFC double their lead!
JFC 2-0 ATKMB