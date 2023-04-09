Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Super Cup 2023 LIVE: Hyderabad FC v/s Aizawl FC - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Hyderabad FC's clash against Aizawl FC at the 2023 Super Cup.
Hyderabad FC takes on Aizawl FC at the 2023 Super Cup today.
Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates!
Live Updates
2023-04-09 11:17:46
- 9 April 2023 11:34 AM GMT
2' - Brilliant save from Hriatpuia
A freekick from the edge of the box early on from Hyderabad FC. The freekick is deflected off the wall and finds Sahil Tavora, whose rebound shot is deflected away brilliantly from the Aizawl FC goalkeeper.
- 9 April 2023 11:31 AM GMT
1' - Hyderabad start with the possession
Hyderabad FC start with the possession. They move from left to right.
- 9 April 2023 11:19 AM GMT
Gooood Eveninggg!
Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the 2023 Super Cup clash between Hyderabad FC and Aizawl FC.
Next Story