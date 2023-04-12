Football
Super Cup 2023 LIVE: Bengaluru FC beat Roundglass Punjab 2-0 - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Super Cup clash between Bengaluru FC and Roundglass Punjab.
Bengaluru FC is all set to take on Roundglass Punjab in their second match of the 2023 Super Cup today.
Live Updates
- 12 April 2023 4:56 PM GMT
THANK YOU FOR JOINING!
An easy victory in the end for Bengaluru FC. They go to the top of the table along with Srinidhi Deccan FC with this win and stay in contention to advance further in the 2023 Super League.
Roundglass Punjab FC, on the other hand, crash out of the tournament after two losses in as many matches.
BFC 2-0 RGP
- 12 April 2023 4:55 PM GMT
JAVI SCORESS!
Javi slots it in with ease and Bengaluru FC do not even bother to celebrate as the full time whistle follows.
BFC 2-0 RGP
- 12 April 2023 4:53 PM GMT
90+6' - PENALTY, BENAGLURU!
A harsh tackle inside the box by Salah and Bengaluru FC have a penalty just moments before the full time whistle.
- 12 April 2023 4:48 PM GMT
5 minutes added
End of the regulation 90 minutes of play and we have 5 extra minutes added to the contest.
- 12 April 2023 4:44 PM GMT
86' - Gurpreet collects cleanly
Once again a long shot from Roundglass Punjab, but this is not enough to trouble Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Collected cleanly.
- 12 April 2023 4:40 PM GMT
81' - Bengaluru in complete control
Bengaluru FC in complete control of the proceedings now and the Roundglass Punjab shoulders are dropping further down with each passing minute.
Can the I-League outfit find some sort of inspiration to fight back? Looks unlikely to me.
- 12 April 2023 4:37 PM GMT
78' - RED CARD, NAOCHA!
An unnecessary challenge from Naocha on Bhutia as he pulls the latter from behind. Deservedly shown a yellow card. He had recieved his first warning earlier in the second half and will have to walk out of the pitch now.
What a shame for Roundglass FC, who have taken the first red card of the 2023 Super Cup. More importantly, they will now have to play the remaining 12 minutes with just 10 men and are already a goal down.
- 12 April 2023 4:35 PM GMT
77' - OFF SIDE, UDANTA!
Benagluru look to create play on the right with a through ball, but Udanta Singh is caught in the offside trap.
- 12 April 2023 4:33 PM GMT
74' - DRINKS BREAK
Right then, the players move into the sidelines for the drinks break now. Bengaluru FC have looked class apart since the start of the second half and look a lot more calmer now after the first goal.