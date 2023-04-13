Football
Super Cup 2023 LIVE: Aizawl FC v/s Odisha FC - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2023 Super Cup clash between Aizawl FC and Odisha FC.
I-League outfit Aizawl FC takes on Odisha FC in their second encounter of the 2023 Super Cup today.
Live Updates
- 13 April 2023 12:20 PM GMT
HALF TIME!
There goes the whistle and that's the end of the first half. A very evenly matched contest this with Aizawl FC defence keeping Odisha FC attackers under check.
The I-League outfit created chances of their own as well, but Hruaitea's miss means that the teams are yet to break the deadlock.
AFC 0-0 OFC
- 13 April 2023 12:16 PM GMT
2 minutes added
2 minutes added as both teams look to finish the first half on a strong note.
- 13 April 2023 12:15 PM GMT
44' - Stunning save again from Aizawl goalie
An excellent cross from the right flank by Odisha FC and an even better shot taken, but Hriatpuia stands tall once again for Aizawl FC. Excellent goalkeeping this from the youngster!
- 13 April 2023 12:13 PM GMT
42' - Good work from Hriatpuia
A free kick from Mauricio deflects off the wall leaves Hriatpuia wrong footed in front of the goal, but the goalkeeper adjusts well to collect it without much fuss.
- 13 April 2023 12:05 PM GMT
33' - Drinks Break
The teams head to the sidelines for a quick drinks break to beat the scorching heat now. Aizawl FC are slowly growing in confidence and are pressing forward well now.
- 13 April 2023 12:00 PM GMT
28' - Hruaitea MISSES!
A very well delivered corner from Aizawl FC finds Hruaitea, who has an empty goal post in front. The number 11, however, fails to get a touch on that ball and it runs away.
THAT WAS A GOLDEN OPPORTUNITY MISSED!
- 13 April 2023 11:56 AM GMT
24' - This is quality defending from Aizawl
Odisha FC with relentless attacks, but Aizawl FC defence has stayed very compact. They are not letting the Odisha forward breathe inside the box and have completely choked them. Quality defending so far from the I-League outfit, but they would love to create some chances of their own now.
- 13 April 2023 11:46 AM GMT
16' - Odisha calling the shots now
Odisha FC are slowly growing into this contest and seem to be finding their rhythm. Aizawl FC are happy to sit back and defend and are doing it pretty well for now. But it seems just a matter of time before Odisha FC get a breakthrough.
- 13 April 2023 11:42 AM GMT
11' - Mauricio finds the Aizawl keeper
A good move right down the centre from Odisha FC with Mauricio taking the final shot, which unfortunately deflects off a defender's foot and settles comfortably in goalkeeper Hriatpuia's hands.
- 13 April 2023 11:38 AM GMT
7' - Mauricio called off-side
Odisha FC with a nice little through ball on the right flank, but their captain Diego Mauricio is called off-side.