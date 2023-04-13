Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Super Cup 2023 LIVE: Aizawl FC v/s Odisha FC - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the 2023 Super Cup clash between Aizawl FC and Odisha FC.

Super Cup 2023 LIVE: Aizawl FC v/s Odisha FC - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
X

Roy Krishna celebrating with teammates after scoring winner against Odisha FC in Durand Cup 2022 (Source: Suman Chattopadhyay)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 13 April 2023 12:20 PM GMT

I-League outfit Aizawl FC takes on Odisha FC in their second encounter of the 2023 Super Cup today.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

2023-04-13 10:43:23
>Load More
Football Indian Football Odisha FC Aizawl FC Hero Super Cup 
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X