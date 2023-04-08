Football
Super Cup 2023 LIVE: Kerala Blasters lead 2-1 against RoundGlass Punjab - Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
Follow us for the LIVE action from the Super Cup 2023 Group A clash between Kerala Blasters and RoundGlass Punjab FC.
Super Cup 2023 LIVE: Kerala Blasters kick off their Hero Super Cup campaign against I-League champions RoundGlass Punjab FC on Saturday at the EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala. The match will start at 8:30 pm IST.
Follow Live:
Live Updates
- 8 April 2023 4:33 PM GMT
73' Krishna strikes the roof of the net and game is alive.
Juan Mera shows his class and does a step-over to send the cross in KBFC box which falls for Krishna who unleashes a unstoppable shot in the roof of the net.
Is there more twist to the tale?
KBFC 2-1 RGP
- 8 April 2023 4:28 PM GMT
68' RGP hits the post.
End to end stuff here as Bidyasagar sees his shot saved by Kiran after which Krishan strikes the post as KBFC breathe relief.
KBFC 2-0 RGP
- 8 April 2023 4:18 PM GMT
59' RGP is trying but the attacks are coming to nothing.
Kerala Blasters have been impeccable in defence and RGP is unable to carve any opening here.
KBFC 2-0 RGP
- 8 April 2023 4:14 PM GMT
A brilliant team goal.
Sourav is electric on right flank and he pulls back the ball in center. Sahal fluffs the shot which Nishu takes to score in the top corner.
KBFC 2-0 RGP
- 8 April 2023 4:10 PM GMT
50' Bijoy makes a perfect challenge to stop RGP attacker.
Brandon reacts to the referee's decision to award a corner and he is shown yellow card for that.
KBFC 1-0 RGP
- 8 April 2023 4:06 PM GMT
46' KBFC starts well as Sourav puts one cross from the right flank.
KBFC are back with same intensity and the likes of Ayush and Sourav are turning up the heat with Sourav putting one cross in the box which evades everyone.
KBFC 1-0 RGP
- 8 April 2023 3:51 PM GMT
A balanced half with KBFC being more clinical.
As the stats suggest, both teams have been playing well and Kerala Blasters have been more clinical in taking their chances.
Kerala Blasters have been the more attacking side but RoundGlass Punjab did well to keep them at the bay for 40 minutes. Valupia was brilliant till he gave away that penalty which Dimitrios buried to give the home team lead.