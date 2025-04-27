Super Cup: Jamshedpur FC set to face Mumbai City FC in semi-finals

Jamshedpur FC secured a dramatic spot in the semi-finals of the Kalinga Super Cup 2025, edging past NorthEast United FC 5-4 in a penalty shootout after a nerve-wracking match that went into sudden death.

The quarter-final clash, which ended 1-1 after regulation time, kept fans on the edge of their seats as both teams fought relentlessly for a place in the final four.

The match took an emotional turn after a goalless first half, with NorthEast United showing moments of strength in attack, but failing to convert their chances. Jamshedpur FC’s resilience paid off, and they managed to find the equalizer in the second half. With no winner after extra time, the match proceeded to penalties, where Jamshedpur’s goalkeeper played a pivotal role, saving crucial spot-kicks to help his team progress. The Reds will now face Mumbai City FC in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Mumbai City FC sails into the semi-finals with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Inter Kashi

Mumbai City FC booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Kalinga Super Cup 2025, edging out Inter Kashi 1-0 in a tense quarter-final match at the Kalinga Stadium. A second-half strike by Lallianzuala Chhangte in the 71st minute proved to be the match-winner, as Mumbai's persistence finally paid off after a first half that saw both sides struggle to create clear-cut chances.

The first half was marked by caution from both teams, with the best chance falling to Mumbai’s Vikram Partap Singh, whose heavy touch denied him a clear opportunity to score. Mumbai City were the more dominant side after the break, testing Kashi’s defense and goalkeeper Shubham Das. Mumbai had several chances to break the deadlock, including a stunning acrobatic shot by Niko Karelis, which was narrowly wide, and a series of close calls in the box.

It was Chhangte who made the breakthrough in the 71st minute. After a scramble in the box following a poorly cleared cross, Chhangte fired a first-time shot at the near post, which deflected off the upright and into the net, giving Mumbai a deserved lead. Despite some late pressure from Kashi, Mumbai held firm to seal the victory and progress to the next round.