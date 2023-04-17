Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Super Cup 2023 LIVE: Hyderabad FC v/s Odisha FC- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC take on each other in the bid of making it to the semis of Hero Super Cup 2023.
Super Cup 2023 LIVE: With East Bengal out of the semis race after playing a draw with Aizwal FC, Hyderabad FC, and Odisha FC will take on each other for a place in the semis.
Live Updates
2023-04-17 14:06:49
- 17 April 2023 3:08 PM GMT
7' Odisha creating problems in HFC box.
Sahil Panwar plays the corner in the box which almost falls to the unmarked Diego Mauricio but HFC survive at the moment.
OFC 0-0 HFC
- 17 April 2023 3:04 PM GMT
3' Odisha has looked fluid.
Odisha FC has looked really good and they are playing some fluid football but they need to create clear cut chances.
OFC 0-0 HFC
