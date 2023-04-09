Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Super Cup 2023 LIVE: East Bengal 1-1 Odisha FC- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from East Bengal v/s Odisha FC clash at the 2023 Super Cup.
East Bengal takes on fellow ISL outfit Odisha FC in the Hero Super Cup clash.
2023-04-09 14:33:54
- 9 April 2023 5:04 PM GMT
Thank you for joining in.
Hyderabad FC defeated Aizwal FC in the first game while East Bengal and Odisha FC played a stalemate.
We will be back with more Hero Super Cup coverage. Thanks for joining in.
- 9 April 2023 4:51 PM GMT
Jervis could have won it.
In a brilliant attacking move, East Bengal move forward and put the ball in box for Jervis who fails to reach there.
EB 1-1 OFC
- 9 April 2023 4:46 PM GMT
87' All the action in Odisha box.
East Bengal is attacking with everything they have but Odisha has absorbed it and they clear the danger.
EB 1-1 OFC
- 9 April 2023 4:45 PM GMT
85' Amrinder Singh saves!
That is a big save from the Odisha goalkeeper as Jervis is free on the left side and he hits the shot only to be saved and deflected off the post.
