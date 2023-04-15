Football
Super Cup 2023: Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Churchill Brothers- HIGHLIGHTS
Follow us for the LIVE action from the Hero Super Cup clash between Chennaiyin FC and Churchill Brothers.
SUPER CUP LIVE: Chennaiyin FC take on Churchill in the Group D clash of Hero Super Cup. Chennaiyin FC will look to register their second win in the tournament while Churchill Brothers will look to get back after losing the first game.
- 15 April 2023 1:54 PM GMT
That is all from the first game.
- 15 April 2023 1:29 PM GMT
FULL TIME: Chennaiyin FC 0-0 Churchill Brothers
A stalemate as Churchill Brothers hold on to their defence and Chennaiyin will rue the missed chances.
- 15 April 2023 1:15 PM GMT
85' Second yellow for Costa and he is off!
A rubbish call by the ref as Costa is sent off for a tackle where he wins the ball cleanly. CB will play last few minutes with 10 players.
- 15 April 2023 1:03 PM GMT
72' Prashant fails to finish a brilliant counter attack.
Prashant had the whole space to play it to Rahim in front of an open goal but he fails to do that and Chennaiyin waste a crucial counter attack.
CFC 0-0 CB
- 15 April 2023 1:00 PM GMT
70' Churchill Brothers miss another chance
A bit of indecision in the final third and Churchill Brother misses another golden chance as Kingsley takes extra time to cross the ball and plays it wrong.
CFC 0-0 CB
- 15 April 2023 12:55 PM GMT
65' Another chance goes begging.
Rahim Ali takes one extra touch and Chennaiyin FC misses another chance after a brilliant ball in the box by skipper Anirudh Thapa.
CFC 0-0 CB
- 15 April 2023 12:53 PM GMT
63' Anirudh Thapa almost scores the first goal.
Churchill Brothers goalkeeper Fernandes comes and flaps at the free-kick instead of punching it and Churchill Brothers are lucky their.
CFC 0-0 CB
- 15 April 2023 12:49 PM GMT
58' Churchill Brothers attack again!
Fallou gets an important touch as he cuts out the Churchill Brothers attack who are finding themselves into great spaces at the moment.
CFC 0-0 CB