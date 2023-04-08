Football
Super Cup 2023: Bengaluru FC 1-1 Sreenidi Deccan FC at Full Time — Highlights
Hero Super Cup: Bengaluru FC were thwarted by I-League team Sreenidi Deccan FC in this Group A match.
ISL finalists Bengaluru FC's group stage campaign at the Hero Super Cup started with a 1-1 draw against I-League side Sreenidi Deccan FC on Saturday at the EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala.
Javi Hernandez gave BFC a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute before Afganistan international Shayesteh pulled things back in the 22nd minute. Both teams finished with 1 point from 1 match. Kerala Blasters and Roundglass Punjab are the two other teams in Group A.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 8 April 2023 1:26 PM GMT
Full Time: Bengaluru FC 1-1 Sreenidi Deccan FC
The 5 minutes of added time are played out without incident. Sreenidi look the happier side with the result. They were never overawed by their ISL opponents tonight. On the basis of the number of attacks, it is them who should be the more disappointed.
1 point from 1 match - this is not how Simon Grayson would have wanted BFC's campaign to start. The other two teams in Group A - Kerala Blasters and Roundglass Punjab - will play their first matches later tonight.
- 8 April 2023 1:18 PM GMT
89' - Chhetri misses again
Chhetri misses another header. He missed a great chance in the first half, and now again with 2 minutes left to full time. The ball drops for him from the left flank but he can just not get the connection right.
- 8 April 2023 1:15 PM GMT
86' - Attacks on either end
Gabriel shoots! Saved by Gurpreet. Sreenidi now trying some long rangers. That was a convincing one. Almost convinced the BFC goal.
Both sides attack as the game suddenly becomes end to end. Both sides looking to steal a winner. A dangerous ball drops tantalizingly in the Sreenidi box, but none of the forwards can turn it in.
- 8 April 2023 1:11 PM GMT
82' - Sreenidi survive huge penalty call
Lot of changes as we enter the last 10 minutes of the match. Suresh Wangjam's going off could put even more pressure on the BFC midfield. They have taken a bit of control of the game. Huge penalty shouts from BFC as Leon is clattered into by the last Sreenidi defender. Play waved on. Could have been a huge blow for Sreenidi.
- 8 April 2023 1:01 PM GMT
72' - Can Sivasakthi make a difference?
Finally, a period of pressure by BFC. They look to release Chhetri with a long ball. Fails. Then they try to release Roshan on the right. Still doesn't work.
Sivasakthi, with his Batman mask, comes on for them. Still, Javi and Shayesteh the only two goalscorers today.
- 8 April 2023 12:54 PM GMT
65' - Sreenidi test struggling Bengaluru's flanks
Bengaluru, who started the game so brightly, look out of ideas, Javi seen playing a box to box role. It's all a bit one-dimensional from the ISL side here. Sreenidi testing them on either flank.
- 8 April 2023 12:46 PM GMT
56' - Sreenidi look likelier to score
A dangerous cross comes in from the right, leaving Gurpreet flat footed. BFC forced into another last resort clearance.
- 8 April 2023 12:40 PM GMT
Second half begins with Sreenidi in ascendancy
Sreenidi have given their ISL cousins a run for their money so far, and the second half begins with attacks from them.
- 8 April 2023 12:20 PM GMT
Half Time: Bengaluru FC 1-1 Sreenidi Deccan FC
Late in the first half, deep in added time, Bengaluru get a series of corners. Could they score now? Some convincing forays into the Sreenidi box, but the whistle goes with the score at 1-1.
What a comeback by Sreenidi after a rip-roaring start from Bengaluru! All square at the break.
- 8 April 2023 12:08 PM GMT
38' - Sreenidi stretch BFC's defence
It's still Sreenidi who have the upper hand as the first half gets into its final passage. It's they who are winning all the midfield battles. Falguni Pathak also surging forward at every opportunity, they are rampaging against the ISL side here today.