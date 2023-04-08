Log In
Super Cup 2023: Bengaluru FC 1-1 Sreenidi Deccan FC at Full Time — Highlights

Hero Super Cup: Bengaluru FC were thwarted by I-League team Sreenidi Deccan FC in this Group A match.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 8 April 2023 1:30 PM GMT

ISL finalists Bengaluru FC's group stage campaign at the Hero Super Cup started with a 1-1 draw against I-League side Sreenidi Deccan FC on Saturday at the EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala.

Javi Hernandez gave BFC a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute before Afganistan international Shayesteh pulled things back in the 22nd minute. Both teams finished with 1 point from 1 match. Kerala Blasters and Roundglass Punjab are the two other teams in Group A.

Highlights:

Live Updates

2023-04-08 10:47:34
Bengaluru FC Sreenidi Deccan FC ISL Indian Football 
