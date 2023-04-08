Super Cup 2023: Bengaluru FC 1-1 Sreenidi Deccan FC at Full Time — Highlights

ISL finalists Bengaluru FC's group stage campaign at the Hero Super Cup started with a 1-1 draw against I-League side Sreenidi Deccan FC on Saturday at the EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode, Kerala.

Javi Hernandez gave BFC a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute before Afganistan international Shayesteh pulled things back in the 22nd minute. Both teams finished with 1 point from 1 match. Kerala Blasters and Roundglass Punjab are the two other teams in Group A.

Highlights: