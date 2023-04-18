Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Football
Super Cup 2023 LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan v/s FC Goa- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa need huge win to make it to semis of Hero Super Cup 2023.
Super Cup 2023 LIVE: ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa take on each other to finish second in Group C as Jamshedpur FC has already qualified for the semi-finals.
Stay tuned for Updates
Live Updates
2023-04-18 14:10:33
- 18 April 2023 3:07 PM GMT
6' Both the teams have started on a positive note.
Nothing much to separate for both teams in the first few minutes as they are trying to find their rhythm yet.
