Super Cup 2025: Pre-quarters conclude with dominant display from NEUFC

The pre-quarter round of the 2025 Super Cup has concluded with 8 teams booking their places in the quarterfinal after a series of competitive games at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

While some teams made emphatic statements, others came through by the skin of their teeth.

FC Goa were among the most impressive performers, cruising into the quarterfinals with a commanding 3-0 victory over Gokulam Kerala FC at the Kalinga Stadium. Spanish forward Iker Guarrotxena was the undisputed star, netting a sublime hat-trick to ensure the Gaurs bounced back from their disappointing ISL playoff exit in style.

Northeast United FC, on Thursday, delivered perhaps the most dominant display of the round, demolishing Mohammedan Sporting Club 6-0 in a one-sided affair.

Moroccan striker Alaaeddine Ajaraie led the rout with a clinical hat-trick, supported by goals from Jithin MS, Nestor Albiach, and Guillermo Fernandez, as the Highlanders made a powerful statement of their ambitions.

Jamshedpur FC secured their spot in the quarterfinals of the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 with a decisive 2-0 victory against Hyderabad FC. Javier Siverio scored the first goal from the penalty spot in the first half, while Stephen Eze extended the lead shortly after the hour mark, capitalizing on an excellent assist from Jordan Murray.

In what can be termed as an upset owing to the leagues that they operate in, I-League outfit Inter Kashi eliminated Indian Super League giants Bengaluru FC in a thrilling penalty shootout, prevailing 5-3 following a tense 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Nikola Stojanovic kept his composure to convert the winning penalty, while Alberto Noguera's crucial miss turned out to be pivotal in the context of the shootout.

Mumbai City FC put on an impressive display to secure their spot in the quarterfinals, decisively defeating a lackluster Chennaiyin FC 4-0, thanks to a remarkable brace from captain Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Punjab FC achieved a convincing 3-0 victory over Odisha FC, with goals from Asmir, Pulga, and Nihal propelling them into the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Odisha will be left feeling very disappointed with their performance.

Kerala Blasters triumphed with a 2-0 score line against East Bengal FC, earning a spot in the Kalinga Super Cup quarterfinals. Jesus Jimenez converted a penalty just before halftime, and Noah Sadaoui capped off the match with a spectacular goal.

And finally, Mohun Bagan Super Giants were given a walkover owing to Churchill Brothers' withdrawal.

Upcoming Fixtures

26th April: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mohan Bagan, 4:30 PM IST | FC Goa vs Punjab FC, 8 PM IST

27th April: Inter-Kashi FC vs Mumbai City FC, 4:30 PM IST | Northeast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC, 8 PM IST

All the matches will be streamed live on JioHotstar.