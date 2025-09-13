Goa to host Super Cup 2025; AFC spot awaits winner, Odisha FC pulls out

Normalcy continues to return to Indian football with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirming plans to stage the Super Cup 2025 in Goa from October 25 to November 22.

The tournament will carry added significance this time, with the winner set to secure a berth in continental competition, as per a report from TOI.

The group stage involving 16 teams across four groups will run from October 25 to November 6.

The competition will then pause for the FIFA international window and India’s AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Bangladesh on November 18, before resuming with the knockout stages – semifinals and final – later in the month.

The federation has requested the Goa Football Association (GFA) to assist in hosting matches at two venues: the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda and the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. AIFF has also sought access to four training grounds, medical support, ambulances, and functional medical rooms to ensure smooth operations.

Odisha FC yet to commit

While the GFA has assured full support, the build-up to the competition has been clouded by Odisha FC’s decision not to participate. The club cited uncertainty around the start date of the Indian Super League (ISL) and financial receivables as the reason for pulling out.

In a detailed post on social media, Odisha FC owner Rohan Sharma expressed frustration with the lack of clarity from the organisers, saying the club cannot plan a season “without knowing the income coming in” or without clarity on broadcasters and receivables. He emphasised that the decision was not against the competition itself but a matter of financial sustainability.

Adding to the developments, Bengaluru FC issued a statement on Saturday confirming that all pending payments of players and staff have been settled in full. The club announced that pre-season training for the 2025–26 campaign will begin on September 16 at their new training facilities. The statement reassured fans of the club’s commitment to professionalism and to the growth of Indian football, a timely update amid concerns over financial sustainability across the domestic game.

The Super Cup also takes on added weight in light of India’s 10th-place finish in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Member Association rankings (West Zone). This guarantees the country two slots in the AFC Club Competitions for the 2026–27 season.

The ISL winner will qualify directly for the AFC Champions League Two group stage.

The Super Cup champion, provided they hold a Premier 1 Licence, will earn a playoff slot for ACL Two.