Super Cup 2025 to kick off in Goa next month

The 2025 edition of the Super Cup is set to take place in Goa next month, bringing together 16 teams from India’s top football leagues.

Twelve clubs from the Indian Super League (ISL) and four from the I-League will compete for the prestigious trophy. Reigning ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant and runners-up FC Goa have been designated as the top-seeded teams and will lead two different groups in the tournament.

The Super Cup will feature a group stage format, with four groups of four teams each. Mohun Bagan and FC Goa will occupy the top positions in groups A and B respectively.

The remaining 14 clubs will be drawn into the groups through a lottery system during the virtual draw ceremony, scheduled for September 25 at 4 PM IST.

This draw will determine the complete lineup for the group stage, which is set to start on October 25 and conclude on November 6.

A total of 16 clubs will participate in the tournament. From the ISL, the entrants include Mohun Bagan Super Giant, FC Goa, Bengaluru FC, Mumbai City FC, Kerala Blasters FC, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC, NorthEast United FC, Chennaiyin FC, and FC Pune City.

Odisha FC is the only ISL team not taking part this year.

From the I-League, Inter Kashi, RKFC, Gokulam Kerala, and Rajasthan United are set to participate. Notably, Churchill Brothers, who had direct entry, withdrew from the tournament and were replaced by fourth-placed Gokulam Kerala, while Rajasthan United stepped in for Odisha FC.

The tournament will serve as a platform for clubs to showcase their talent ahead of other continental and domestic commitments.

The winners of the Super Cup will earn a playoff spot in the AFC Champions League Two, providing a significant opportunity to compete at the continental level.

Mohun Bagan and FC Goa will have particularly busy schedules, with group stage matches scheduled around their AFC Champions League Two fixtures in early November.