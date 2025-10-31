Super Cup 2025: East Bengal hold Mohun Bagan to reach semi-final

The stage was set for a fiery Kolkata Derby under Goan skies, but what unfolded at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda was a tense tactical stalemate.

East Bengal FC held Mohun Bagan Super Giant to a goalless draw on Friday, October 31, 2025, a result that carried more weight than flair, as it sealed East Bengal’s passage into the AIFF Super Cup 2025-26 semi-finals from Group A.

Both sides finished level on five points apiece, but Oscar Bruzón’s East Bengal advanced thanks to their superior goal difference, the reward for their earlier 4-0 demolition of Chennaiyin FC.

Mohun Bagan’s 0-0 draw with Dempo SC on Tuesday ultimately proved costly, while Dempo’s 1–1 draw against Chennaiyin earlier in the day meant they were out of contention.

For the fans, it may not have been a derby rich in spectacle, but the tactical discipline and defensive structure on display reflected the stakes.

East Bengal, who needed only a draw to qualify, played with measured restraint, while Mohun Bagan, knowing only victory would do, found themselves frustrated by a compact red-and-gold wall.

From the opening whistle, East Bengal appeared more settled. They pressed high and forced early errors in Mohun Bagan’s midfield.

In just the second minute, Rakip dispossessed Anirudh Thapa on the right and squared the ball to Miguel, whose shot was blocked by the Mariners before being cleared to safety. It set the tone for a cagey encounter defined by half-chances and tactical duels.

In the ninth minute, Hamid Ahadad got on the end of a neat through ball from Basim Rashid, only for his cross to sail harmlessly into the arms of goalkeeper Vishal Kaith.

As the half wore on, East Bengal looked the sharper of the two in transition, using their width to stretch Bagan’s backline. Their best opportunity came in the 24th minute, when Bipin Singh rose to meet Miguel’s chipped cross, only to see his header cannon off the post. Later, when Saúl Crespo lofted a clever ball into the box in the 28th minute, Naorem Mahesh Singh attempted an acrobatic volley, but it flew over the bar.

After the break, José Molina’s men came out with renewed intent. Within a minute of the restart, Apuia delivered a sumptuous cross into the box, and Liston met it with a looping header that brushed the roof of the net, Mohun Bagan’s closest effort of the night.

The tension peaked around the hour mark when Hamid Ahadad nearly put East Bengal ahead. The Moroccan forward latched onto a loose ball inside the box and fired a low drive, but Kaith reacted brilliantly, diving to his right to palm it away. The save kept Mohun Bagan’s hopes alive, though their attacking response never materialised.



As the match entered its final phase, East Bengal began to slow the tempo, content to keep possession and absorb pressure. Oscar Bruzón’s men maintained their shape, denying Bagan’s late surges through Subhasish Bose and Manvir Singh. Molina’s side threw numbers forward, but their final pass betrayed their growing desperation.



By the closing minutes, the outcome felt inevitable. East Bengal, calm and organised, ran down the clock, while Mohun Bagan’s players sank into frustration, knowing that their earlier missed opportunities in the group had left them vulnerable.



When the final whistle blew, the 0-0 scoreline sparked celebration in the East Bengal camp. Their defensive discipline had earned them a semi-final spot. For Mohun Bagan, though, the goalless draw meant elimination, their Super Cup journey ending not in defeat, but in disappointment.



Meanwhile, at Bambolim, Dempo SC and Chennaiyin FC shared the points in a 1-1 draw. Shubham Rawat’s free-kick opener was cancelled out by Chennaiyin goalkeeper Samik Mitra, who scored an astonishing equaliser from his own half.