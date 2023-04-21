Football
Super Cup 2023 Semifinal LIVE: Bengaluru FC v/s Jamshedpur FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Will the Blues continue their fine form or will the Men of Steel get to their first final of the 2022-23 season?
In the first semifinal of the Hero Super Cup 2023, Simon Grayson's Bengaluru FC meets Aidy Boothroyd's Jamshedpur FC for a spot in the final.
Live updates:
- 21 April 2023 2:20 PM GMT
HALF TIME
Jamshedpur FC has been the better team in terms of creating clear-cut chances in the first 45 minutes, while Bengaluru's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was forced to spring into action to make some crucial saves. The Blues did break into the final third and Jamshedpur's box, but nothing substantial as of yet.
HT: BFC 0-0 JFC
- 21 April 2023 2:07 PM GMT
37'- Rafael's shot goes begging!
Great few moves from the Men of Steel as Boris plays a deft pass to Rafael inside the Bengaluru box as the Brazilian shoots the ball across the face of the goal, just wide off the mark.
- 21 April 2023 2:01 PM GMT
31'- Javi Hernandez injured
The Spanish midfielder limps off the field as Jayesh Rane replaces him.
- 21 April 2023 1:56 PM GMT
25'- Just over the crossbar!
Rafael Crivellaro uses great technique to beat the wall as his freekick attempt rustles the top net, sailing over the crossbar as Gurpreet was left rooted to the spot.
- 21 April 2023 1:53 PM GMT
23'- Bengaluru joining the party
Udanta Singh shows his nimble feet as he crosses it inside the box for an incoming Sunil Chhetri, who keeps his composure and tees up a shot but an aware Eli Sabia defends well.
- 21 April 2023 1:47 PM GMT
16'- GREAT SAVE!
Great feet from Jay as the Englishman enters the box with ease. His shot gets deflected and finds its way to Boris Singh whose toe poke is nonchalantly kicked away by an alert Gurpreet.
- 21 April 2023 1:36 PM GMT
3'- WHAT A MISS!
It was Jay Emmanuel Thomas with the searching shot at goal which tested Gurpreet and forced the goalie to a save, but the rebound was there for Daniel Chima to convert, but the Nigerian couldn't get much power behind the tap-in as Gurpreet saved that attempt as well.
- 21 April 2023 1:30 PM GMT
KICKOFF!
Bengaluru FC kicks it off.
- 21 April 2023 1:26 PM GMT
Teams are out on the pitch!
We are moments away from kickoff.