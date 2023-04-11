Log In
Football

Super Cup 2023: Mumbai City FC win 2-1 v/s Churchill Brothers- Highlights

The Islanders eke out a win against Churchill Brothers in their Group D opener of the Hero Super Cup 2023.

Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham with Vinit Rai.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 11 April 2023 1:49 PM GMT

Mumbai City FC defeated Churchill Brothers 2-1 in their Group D fixture in the Hero Super Cup 2023 on Tuesday at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala. Mehtab Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte scored for the Islanders, as Kromah got the only goal for the I-League side.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2023-04-11 11:01:22
Hero Super Cup Indian Football Mumbai City FC Churchill Brothers FC Goa 
