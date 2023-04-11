Football
Super Cup 2023: Mumbai City FC win 2-1 v/s Churchill Brothers- Highlights
The Islanders eke out a win against Churchill Brothers in their Group D opener of the Hero Super Cup 2023.
Mumbai City FC defeated Churchill Brothers 2-1 in their Group D fixture in the Hero Super Cup 2023 on Tuesday at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala. Mehtab Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte scored for the Islanders, as Kromah got the only goal for the I-League side.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 11 April 2023 1:26 PM GMT
FULL TIME
The young Islanders persevered and eked out a win as Lallianzuala Chhangte got the all-important goal at the very end of the match, as he converted the penalty won by his teammate Vikram Partap Singh. Kromah's first half goal, which gave Churchill Brothers the lead, was cancelled out by Mehtab Singh's header. In the second half, both teams tried hard to get the lead, but finishing wasn't on their sides.
FT: MCFC 2-1 CB
- 11 April 2023 1:22 PM GMT
90+4'- Brilliant save from Nora
Nora saves Vikram's attempt from point-blank range!
- 11 April 2023 1:21 PM GMT
90+3'- CHHANGTE SCORES!!!
Chhangte smashes the ball in the bottom corner as he sends the goalie the other way. Mumbai finally have the lead!
MCFC 2-1 CB
- 11 April 2023 1:20 PM GMT
90+2'- PENALTY FOR MUMBAI!
Vikram is brought down in the box!
- 11 April 2023 1:18 PM GMT
Four minutes added
Last few moments for the players to take out an injury-time winner.
- 11 April 2023 1:14 PM GMT
84'- No sign of a winner
While Mumbai are having more of the ball, they aren't really threatening Nora's goal much. Churchill Brothers seem to be happy with a single point as they are defending quite deep at the moment.
- 11 April 2023 1:06 PM GMT
79'- Change for Mumbai
Bipin has done whatever he could as he makes way for young Ayush Chikara.
- 11 April 2023 12:56 PM GMT
68'- Both sides trying but to no avail
Every few minutes, one of the teams is getting a good chance to take the lead but the finishing is severely lacking.
- 11 April 2023 12:49 PM GMT
60'- That's got to hurt
Nasty challenge on Apuia as he clutches his foot in pain.