Super Cup 2023 LIVE: Kerala Blasters FC v/s Sreenidi Deccan FC- Scores, Updates, Results, bLOG
Sreenidi Deccan FC, the I-league runners-up, face host team Kerala Blasters FC in the Hero Super Cup 2023.
Group A action returns in the Hero Super Cup 2023 as Kerala Blasters and Sreenidi Deccan FC face each other. A victory tonight will increase both clubs' chances of making it to the semifinals.
Live updates:
Live Updates
- 12 April 2023 1:20 PM GMT
87' Gabriel tries to sneak into the box !
Rosenberg Gabriel is the live wire of the game from minute 1 for Sreenidi, 87 minutes in and he is still going on. Gabriel runs through the right and tries to sneak into the box between Hormipam and Victor Mongil. Hormipam reacts quickly and passes it to Sachin. Gabriel charges but sachin manages to get the ball to safety.
- 12 April 2023 1:15 PM GMT
84' Referee halts the game for a minute !
The match official halts the game for a minute to allow the players who are fasting due to Ramadan, time to break their fast. Football unites beyond any difference.
- 12 April 2023 1:12 PM GMT
81' Substitutions !
Phalguni Singh and David Casteneda are coming off for Mohammed Awal and Louis Ogana
- 12 April 2023 1:08 PM GMT
77' Substitutions !
Ivan Kaliuzhnyi is off for Danish Farooq
- 12 April 2023 1:06 PM GMT
75' No final product !
Nishu Kumar beats Bijay Chhetri and sets up a low ball to Rahul KP. Rahul tries to find Dimitrios inside the box however that final connection is missing. Sreenidi Deccan are defending compact in-order to keep the danger out.
- 12 April 2023 1:03 PM GMT
72' Substitutions !
Ayush Adhikar goes off for Mohammed Saheef.
Rilwan Hassan is replaced by Ramhlunchhunga
- 12 April 2023 1:01 PM GMT
69' Post denies Giannou !
It almost looks like it is not their day. Ayush sets a low cross to Victor Mongil who is outside the box. Victor finds Giannou inside the box, he tries to head it in. Giannou's header hits the post and bounces out.
- 12 April 2023 12:57 PM GMT
67' Substitution !
Asheer Akhtar comes in for Ankira who goes off injured.
- 12 April 2023 12:55 PM GMT
64' Freekick for KBFC !
Rahul is fouled outside the box and a free kick is awarded. Ivan Kaliuzhnyi takes it, it falls to Jeakson and then to Ayush however Dinesh manages to clear it off the play.