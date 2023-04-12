Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Super Cup 2023 LIVE: Kerala Blasters FC v/s Sreenidi Deccan FC- Scores, Updates, Results, bLOG

Sreenidi Deccan FC, the I-league runners-up, face host team Kerala Blasters FC in the Hero Super Cup 2023.

Super Cup 2023 LIVE: Kerala Blasters FC v/s Sreenidi Deccan FC- Scores, Updates, Results, bLOG
X
Kerala Blasters Fans (image via ISL media)
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 12 April 2023 1:20 PM GMT

Group A action returns in the Hero Super Cup 2023 as Kerala Blasters and Sreenidi Deccan FC face each other. A victory tonight will increase both clubs' chances of making it to the semifinals.

Live updates:

Live Updates

2023-04-12 11:00:51
>Load More
Hero Super Cup ISL I-League Kerala Blasters Sreenidi Deccan FC 
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X