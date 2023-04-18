Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Super Cup 2023 LIVE: Jamshedpur FC v/s Gokulam Kerala- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog

Jamshedpur FC, already in the semifinals of the Hero Super Cup 2023, would want to complete a hattrick of wins today.

Super Cup 2023 LIVE: Jamshedpur FC v/s Gokulam Kerala- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
X

Boris Singh scored a brace in Jamshedpur FC's 3-0 win over ATK Mohun Bagan in the Hero Super Cup 2023. (Source: AIFF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 18 April 2023 11:03 AM GMT

While Jamshedpur FC will be playing to end their group stage campaign with all three wins, Gokulam Kerala would want to sign off with a win in their final Hero Super Cup 2023 fixture.

Live updates:

Live Updates

2023-04-18 10:47:03
Jamshedpur FC Gokulam Kerala FC Hero Super Cup Indian Football 
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X