Super Cup 2023: FC Goa win 1-0 v/s Gokulam Kerala- Highlights
Gokulam Kerala are out of the Hero Super Cup 2023 semifinal race.
FC Goa defeated Gokulam Kerala 1-0 on Friday in their Group C fixture in the Hero Super Cup 2023 at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala. Iker Guarrotxena scored the only goal of the match.
- 14 April 2023 1:27 PM GMT
FULL TIME
With this defeat, Gokulam Kerala are out of the Hero Super Cup 2023 semifinal contention. The Malabarians toiled hard all match to prevent the FC Goa forwards from scoring, but for an ever-present Iker Guarrotxena who converted a rebound from a Noah Sadaoui attempt at the 90th minute.
FT: GKFC 0-1 FCG
- 14 April 2023 1:19 PM GMT
90'- FC GOA SCORES!!!
At the 11th hour of the game, FC Goa finally breaks the deadlock. Noah goes for glory but Shibin makes a good save. However, Iker is at the right place at the right time and converts the rebound.
GKFC 0-1 FCG
- 14 April 2023 1:16 PM GMT
85'- Time running out for both sides
A draw would do neither side any good for their hopes in the competition. Both are pushing but the clinical finishing is lacking, and hence the deadlock is yet to be broken. Moreover, Gokulam's defence has been rock-solid this evening.
- 14 April 2023 1:04 PM GMT
75'- MENDI COMES CLOSE!!!
Noor puts substitute Mendi through on goal with a wonderful overhead ball, but one touch too many meant that Arsh was able to come forward and save Mendi's attempt.
- 14 April 2023 12:58 PM GMT
68'- Another attacking change from Fran Bonet, while FC Goa make one too
Mendi comes on for Samuel for Gokulam, while Edu Bedia comes on for Fares for Goa.
- 14 April 2023 12:55 PM GMT
66'- Double change for Gokulam
Zaman and Raju come on for Shilton and Sreekuttan.
- 14 April 2023 12:45 PM GMT
55'- Gokulam scores, but freekick given!
Sreekuttan goes past Anwar and goes on to score, but the referee Harish Kundu calls it back for a freekick for a fould on Anwar Ali.
- 14 April 2023 12:40 PM GMT
51'- Great run from Sourav
Sourav steamed down the left flank past all the FC Goa defenders but the toe-poke whistled just past the target.
- 14 April 2023 12:39 PM GMT
49'- Super Shibin to the fore!
Chothe lets one fly but Shibin appears to make a goal line save! Brison attempted a shot from the rebound which caught a deflection but Shibin saved it too!