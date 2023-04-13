Football
Super Cup 2023 LIVE: East Bengal v/s Hyderabad FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
Can East Bengal get their first win in Group B of the Hero Super Cup 2023?
As Hyderabad FC sit comfortably atop Group B of the Hero Super Cup 2023, East Bengal would want to get their first win in their quest to clinch the semi-final berth.
- 13 April 2023 4:22 PM GMT
62'- A shake of the head from Manolo
The Nizams head coach seems to be unhappy with his players are playing as he seen shaking his head. East Bengal are keeping with their pressure on the Hyderabad backline as they continue to add on to their goal tally.
- 13 April 2023 4:12 PM GMT
52'- Chianese fails to control the pass
Great pass from Sana, but Joel Chianese just cannot control the ball as it goes to Kamaljit.
- 13 April 2023 4:03 PM GMT
Change for Hyderabad FC
Marc Zo comes off for Abdul Rabeeh.
- 13 April 2023 3:52 PM GMT
HALF TIME
It's all been about East Bengal in the first half, with a splash of Hyderabad FC. It was Stephen Constantine's team who broke the deadlock with Naorem Mahesh Singh's opener. Soon enough, Javier Siverio's header found the back of the net to balance the scales.
Despite having more of the ball, Hyderabad were not being able to convert their chances. East Bengal, on the other hand, added two more goals to their tally courtesy a banger of a shot by VP Suhair, and Mahesh being in the right place at the right time to get his brace.
HT: EBFC 3-1 HFC
- 13 April 2023 3:48 PM GMT
45+2'- CLOSE!
Siverio lets one fly from the edge of the box but Kamaljit saves it. An incoming Joel Chianese tries his luck with the rebound but shoots it past the target.
- 13 April 2023 3:45 PM GMT
44'- MAHESH SCORES AGAIN!!!
Cleiton Silva cuts back the ball into the box but Gurmeet parries it. However, the rebound is converted by Naorem Mahesh to complete his brace!
EBFC 3-1 HFC
- 13 April 2023 3:42 PM GMT
42'- Jake Jervis booked
East Bengal's Jake Jervis is shown the yellow card for a heavy challenge on Akash Mishra.
- 13 April 2023 3:41 PM GMT
40'- Hyderabad chasing the equaliser
As East Bengal are deploying some missed passes, Hyderabad FC are trying to intercept these balls and go on a counter-attack to find that equaliser before half time.
- 13 April 2023 3:30 PM GMT
29'- Kamaljit almost lets the ball in the goal!
It was Javier Siverio again with the threat, as the forward rose and headed down a Nikhil Poojary cross straight at the East Bengal goalie, but Kamaljit spilled the ball and almost let the ball cross the line. Fortunately for the Red and Gold, the goalie kept the ball out in the nick of time.