Football

Super Cup 2023 LIVE: East Bengal v/s Aizawl FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog

East Bengal still has a chance to make it to the semifinals of the Hero Super Cup 2023, but they will need to win big today.

East Bengal celebrating a goal ( Via ISL )

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 17 April 2023 12:00 PM GMT

Before Hyderabad FC take on Odisha FC, East Bengal will need to make sure they win big against Aizawl FC and better their goal difference if they want to keep their semifinal hopes alive in the Hero Super Cup 2023.

Live updates:

Live Updates

2023-04-17 10:37:55
East Bengal Aizawl FC Hero Super Cup 
