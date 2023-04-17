Football
Super Cup 2023 LIVE: East Bengal v/s Aizawl FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
East Bengal still has a chance to make it to the semifinals of the Hero Super Cup 2023, but they will need to win big today.
Before Hyderabad FC take on Odisha FC, East Bengal will need to make sure they win big against Aizawl FC and better their goal difference if they want to keep their semifinal hopes alive in the Hero Super Cup 2023.
Live updates:
- 17 April 2023 12:00 PM GMT
29'- Drinks break
Stephen Constantine looks to be determined to get a few more goals so that they do their part in the quest for the semifinal spot in Group B.
- 17 April 2023 11:52 AM GMT
21'- EAST BENGAL DOUBLE THE LEAD!
VP Suhair floats in a ball inside the box as Sumeet Passi heads it in the back of the net with ease!
EBFC 2-0 AFC
- 17 April 2023 11:48 AM GMT
16'- EAST BENGAL SCORE!!!
Great ball from Alex Lima to spot Naorem Mahesh, who tries to cross it to someone in the box, but the attempt gets a deflection off of Akito and goes into the net!
EBFC 1-0 AFC
- 17 April 2023 11:41 AM GMT
10'- East Bengal unable to get the final pass
While the Red and Golds are having more of the ball, poor passing here and there are costing East Bengal's attacking chances.
- 17 April 2023 11:33 AM GMT
2'- East Bengal on the attack right from the offing
Mahesh gets the ball down the flank from a Cleiton Silva flicked header, as the winger whips in a cross. Aiming to find Sumeet Passi inside the box, the Aizawl goalie collects it.
- 17 April 2023 11:30 AM GMT
KICKOFF
Aizawl FC commence the proceedings.
- 17 April 2023 11:27 AM GMT
Players are out on the pitch
We are moments away from kickoff.
- 17 April 2023 10:39 AM GMT
Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Hero Super Cup 2023!
It's East Bengal v/s Aizawl FC. Lineups will be in shortly.