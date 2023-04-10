Football
Super Cup 2023: ATK Mohun Bagan wins 5-1 v/s Gokulam Kerala: Highlights
Liston Colaco found his form at the right time as he shone against Gokulam Kerala.
ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Gokulam Kerala 5-1 in the Group C opener at the Hero Super Cup 2023 on Monday at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode. Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, and Kiyan Nassiri scored for the Mariners, while Mendi bagged the consolation goal for the Malabarians.
As it happened:
Live Updates
- 10 April 2023 1:26 PM GMT
- 10 April 2023 1:25 PM GMT
FULL TIME
As Liston Colaco, undoubtedly, picks up the 'Hero of the Match' award thanks to his brace, goals from Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, and Kiyan Nassiri ensured a convincing victory for ATK Mohun Bagan over Gokulam Kerala FC.
FT: ATKMB 5-1 GKFC
- 10 April 2023 1:24 PM GMT
90+3'- KIYAN NASSIRI SCORES
Quite an unconventional goal as Kiyan was right at Drall's heels, who tried to clear his lines but instead the clearance took a ricochet from Nassiri's head and bounced into the goal.
ATKMB 5-1 GKFC
- 10 April 2023 1:16 PM GMT
86'- Asish's shot hits the upright!
Brilliant searching ball from Petratos, which finds Asish Rai, who brings it down with grace and looks for the near post, but only finds the woodwork. Ultimately, the lineman raises his flag for offside, even though the replay says otherwise.
- 10 April 2023 1:08 PM GMT
80'- Change for Gokulam
Jasim makes way for Joby Justin.
- 10 April 2023 1:08 PM GMT
79'- Triple change for ATKMB
Puitea, Sumit Rathi, and Dimi Petratos enter the game.
Carl McHugh, Subasish Bose, and Hugo Boumous come off.
- 10 April 2023 1:03 PM GMT
74'- Change for Gokulam
Hakku comes off for Drall.
- 10 April 2023 1:01 PM GMT
71'- GOKULAM FINALLY SCORE
It's Mendi who heads it past Arsh and into the goal! A great ball was put in from the freekick which found the skipper Bouba, who heads it towards Mendi, who in turn opens Gokulam's account.
ATKMB 4-1 GKFC
- 10 April 2023 12:58 PM GMT
69'- Rai's header is way off target
Kiyan picks out Hnamte brilliantly with a curling chip but Asish Rai's header is not on target.
- 10 April 2023 12:53 PM GMT
64'- Double change for ATKMB
Manvir goes off for Lalrinliana Hnamte.
Gallego comes off for Tiri, who comes back to action for the Mariners after a year long absence due to injury.