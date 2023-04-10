Super Cup 2023: ATK Mohun Bagan wins 5-1 v/s Gokulam Kerala: Highlights

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Gokulam Kerala 5-1 in the Group C opener at the Hero Super Cup 2023 on Monday at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode. Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, and Kiyan Nassiri scored for the Mariners, while Mendi bagged the consolation goal for the Malabarians.

As it happened:

