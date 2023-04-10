Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Super Cup 2023: ATK Mohun Bagan wins 5-1 v/s Gokulam Kerala: Highlights

Liston Colaco found his form at the right time as he shone against Gokulam Kerala.

Super Cup 2023: ATK Mohun Bagan wins 5-1 v/s Gokulam Kerala: Highlights
X

ATK Mohun Bagans cheering their team on during the ISL 2022-23 final against Bengaluru FC, in Goa. (Source: ISL)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 10 April 2023 1:32 PM GMT

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Gokulam Kerala 5-1 in the Group C opener at the Hero Super Cup 2023 on Monday at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode. Liston Colaco, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, and Kiyan Nassiri scored for the Mariners, while Mendi bagged the consolation goal for the Malabarians.

As it happened:

Live Updates

2023-04-10 10:31:01
>Load More
Hero Super Cup Indian Football ATK Mohun Bagan Gokulam Kerala FC 
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X