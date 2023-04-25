Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Football

Super Cup 2023 Final LIVE: Bengaluru FC v/s Odisha FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog

It's the Blues against the Juggernauts for the Hero Super Cup 2023 title.

Super Cup 2023 Final LIVE: Bengaluru FC v/s Odisha FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
X

The Super cup trophy (Via AIFF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 25 April 2023 1:37 PM GMT

Will Bengaluru FC win their second trophy of the 2022-23 season, or will Odisha FC get success in their first-ever final in their club's history?

Live updates:

Live Updates

2023-04-25 12:39:23
Odisha FC Bengaluru FC Hero Super Cup 
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X