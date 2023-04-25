Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Super Cup 2023 Final LIVE: Bengaluru FC v/s Odisha FC- Updates, Scores, Results, Blog
It's the Blues against the Juggernauts for the Hero Super Cup 2023 title.
Will Bengaluru FC win their second trophy of the 2022-23 season, or will Odisha FC get success in their first-ever final in their club's history?
2023-04-25 12:39:23
- 25 April 2023 1:37 PM GMT
6'- Rohit boots it wide
Roy Krishna does well to keep the ball in as he pokes it towards a free Rohit Kumar, but the midfielder couldn't get the attempt on target.
- 25 April 2023 1:34 PM GMT
4'- Bengaluru dominating the ball
Odisha have barely got the ball in the first five minutes as Bengaluru FC are dominating the ball possession in the opening minutes of the game.
- 25 April 2023 1:30 PM GMT
KICKOFF
Odisha FC kicks off the match.
- 25 April 2023 1:28 PM GMT
The teams are out on the pitch!
It's pouring at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala.
- 25 April 2023 12:43 PM GMT
Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Hero Super Cup 2023 final!
Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC will battle it out for the title.
