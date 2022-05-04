Sunil Chhetri signs up to study sports management and legal skills

Celebrated Indian footballer, Sunil Chhetri has turned his attention to academics and has enrolled himself in the prestigious ISDE Law Business School, where he the 37-year-old will be studying for a global Masters in sports management and legal skills postgraduate degree.

Beginning in the month of April, the one-year course will be conducted online by the Madrid-based University. Although the course fee is 15000 euros but Chhetri has received a full scholarship for the same.

Looking to stay connected with the sport even after he hangs up his boots, the serving captain for the Indian football team and the Bengaluru FC side in ISL, sent his application for the course via FIFPRO - the worldwide representative organisation for professional footballers. Chhetri happens to be Vice-President of the Indian arm of FIFPRO and he sent in his CV backed on that.

ISDE, which is based in the football-loving country of Spain, works closely with FC Barcelona and also has a tie with FIFPRO.

"Sunil had an illustrious career of more than two decades. It was time for him to look to the future also. A degree in sports management and legal skills will definitely help him in his future endeavours," a source conveyed to The Telegraph.

"With a packed calendar every season, Sunil hardly had breathing space. But the nationwide lockdown gave him time to ponder over his future," the source also mentioned.



Sports management is a highly sought-after degree now for sports officials and administrators and getting it from a prestigious college like ISDE only adds more weightage to the CV.

Chhetri, who is the third-highest active goal scorer after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, will be looking to explore various job roles after getting this degree, with a lot of prospects in the management of sports organisations, law offices, sports agent, sports consulting, federations, leagues, clubs and associations.