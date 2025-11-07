Sunil Chhetri confirms the end of his India career after Asian Cup Qualifiers exit

Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri has confirmed that his international career has come to an end following India’s exit from the AFC Asian Cup 2027 final round qualifiers.

The 41-year-old striker, who briefly came out of retirement earlier this year, said he has now drawn the curtain on his long and storied national team journey.

Chhetri, India’s all-time top scorer, had initially retired from international football in June 2024 after a memorable farewell match at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium.

However, he was persuaded to return a year later by then-head coach Manolo Marquez to bolster India’s campaign in the Asian Cup qualifiers.

With India now out of contention for the continental tournament, Chhetri said it felt like the right moment to step away for good. “It was easy telling Khalid Jamil, sir, about my decision,” Chhetri told Times of India.

“When I joined the national team, I had only one idea in my head: to be as helpful as possible for the qualifiers. If there were no qualifiers, I probably wouldn’t have come back. Once we couldn’t qualify mathematically, it was an easy call to make, and the coach understood.”

End of an era for India’s most iconic footballer

Chhetri leaves behind a legacy spanning nearly two decades, during which he captained India to multiple SAFF Championship titles and led the team’s resurgence on the Asian stage.

His longevity, professionalism, and consistency made him one of the most admired athletes in Indian sport.

While he continues to represent Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League, sources suggest the upcoming domestic season could determine whether the 42-year-old decides to retire from professional football entirely.